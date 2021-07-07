Microsoft Announces Xbox All Access: Is It Really Cost-Effective? News oi-Vivek

Console makers like Microsoft and Sony sell hardware at a loss and make up the difference in the long term by taking a revenue cut on every game a user buys. Hence, the console version of the same game costs a lot more than the PC counterpart.

A console also gets long-term support and usually won't get a hardware upgrade for at least four to five years. Given the current trend, most users tend to purchase games online, hence, we see plans like Xbox Games Pass Ultimate and Sony PS Plus like subscription services, which offer plenty of games for a flat subscription fee.

Microsoft has now come with yet another lucrative idea to hook more people to their latest consoles -- Xbox All Access, which gives both console and Xbox Games Pass Ultimate with monthly payment plans. Here are a few more details on everything under the Xbox All Access radar.

What Is Xbox All Access?

As suggested before, the Xbox All Access is a subscription service, which includes the hardware and game subscription pack for a period of 24 months. Microsoft is currently offering this plan for Xbox Series X, Series S, and the Xbox One S with a starting price of $22.99 per month.

The plan includes the console and the subscription for the Series S|X model while those who choose the Xbox One S can upgrade to the Series X within 18 months of purchase. One can get this offer from retailers like Microsoft, BestBuy, Walmart, Target, and GameStop.

How Much Does The Xbox All Access Costs?

For the Xbox Series X model, it costs a total of $839.76 ($34.99 per month) while the price comes down to $599.76 ($24.99 per month) for the Xbox Series S. Lastly, the Xbox One S costs $551.76 ($22.99 per month). These numbers do seem a bit higher than the retail price of these consoles. However, do note that you will be paying in installments, and it also includes the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which alone costs $14.99 per month and is currently available only in the US via Citizens One Line of Credit.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes features like Xbox Live Gold, more than 100 free games on both console and PC. However, if you are planning to play the latest game, you might have to purchase it separately. From a long-term perspective, the Xbox All Access plan does seem like a good idea for those, who want a console and don't want to spend much on games.

When it comes to cost-effectiveness, it is indeed cost-effective, who likes to play a lot of games. However, for someone who might buy one or two games per year, this might not be that big of a deal, especially who buys the consoles mainly for streaming content from plants like Prime Video or Netflix.

Best Mobiles in India