E3 2021: Xbox Mini Fridge Unveiled
Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase has brought in several new game announcements, piquing the interests of eager gamers. At the same time, Microsoft has kept its promise from last year's showcase by announcing the Xbox Mini Fridge. The new Xbox Mini Fridge could be the ideal gaming accessory, which even looks like an Xbox Series X.
Xbox Mini Fridge Announced
Microsoft has now capitalized on the meme of the Xbox Series X refrigerator. Looking back, Microsoft gave away a real fridge to one lucky winner and a couple of celebrities. But the popularity of the meme surged, and now the company is capitalizing on it with the launch of the Xbox Mini Fridge.
The new Xbox Mini Fridge was announced at the Xbox and Bethesda E3 event and will be available later this year. Microsoft claims it to be the "world's most powerful mini fridge" as it packs the same velocity cooling architecture found on the Xbox units. The fridge is the ideal gaming companion, allowing you to keep several cans of your energy drink.
Presently, the pricing of the Xbox Mini Fridge is still under wraps. Reports suggest it could be cheaper than USD 499 (around Rs. 36,500), which is the cost of the full-sized fridge. Moreover, the supply-demand of the Xbox Mini Fridge is another factor eager buyers should think about - something that we're already seeing on the Xbox consoles.
Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021 Announcements
The E3 2021 event has unveiled as many as 30 new games to every gamer's delight. Games like Starfield, Contraband, and The Outer Worlds 2 were announced at the E3 2021 showcase. That's not all. The event has also confirmed several updates for the Xbox Series X and the Series S. This includes bringing in the Microsoft Flight Simulator to the Xbox consoles.
The gaming event has also revealed new trailers for games like Battlefield 2042, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Starfield, Back 4 Blook, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Staler 2: Heart Of Chernobyl, and others. With so many launches lined up, gamers can keep their hands full. Plus, the Xbox Mini Fridge can keep you hydrated with your favorite drink right by your side!
