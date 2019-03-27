Sony announces Marvel's Iron Man game for PlayStation VR News oi-Karan Sharma Sony announces Marvel's Iron Man game specifically for PlayStation VR. All you need to know about the new game.

Marvel fans this is going to be good news for your people, as the most iconic character Iron Man is going to be featured in a VR game. The company made the announcement of the game at Sony's 'State of Play event. Just in case you don't know, this is a public event to announce new games for the PlayStation Series.

Generally, Sony never features Marvel heroes apart from Spiderman. Basically, the company has the rights for Spiderman. This time Sony is doing something out of the box by featuring Iron Man into the VR game. This game will give you an experience of being inside the Iron Man Suit and flying and shooting the missiles. The game is very similar to the actual movies.

Do note that the Iron Man game will be only available on the PSVR and other platforms like Oculus, Vive, and other VR will not support the game. The game was announced alongside the No Man's Sky for VR at the same event. The developers have also showcased the game trailer which shows the gameplay of Marvel's Iron Man.

Hope we will get to see the AAA game for Iron Man because a lot of games and fans are expecting the Iron Man game in big screen with great resolution and storyline. It would be really interesting to play the game with upgraded Iron Man suit on a bigger open world and 4K resolution. Let's see when this will come into reality, for now, it's just for VR.

