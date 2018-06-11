Sony @ E3 2018: VR centric games, no new hardware

Tetris Effect

Tetris Effect is coming to Play Station 4 in the fall 2018 and this game is made for PSVR, which is expected to offer a premium gaming experience using Sony VR kit. The gameplay looks trippy and is expected to offer immersive gaming experience. The Tetris Effect is made to play in 4K resolution at 60fps (on PS4 Pro). There will be a selection of level to play (Marathon, Sprint, and Ultra).

Days Gone

Days Gone is a latest FPS game for the PS4, which will be available from the 22nd February 2019. The company has released a trailer, which offers stunning visuals. The trailer showcases nature, animals, vehicles, and weapons with an almost clarity. The gameplay also showcases Human and animal zombies, which spectacular. As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the Days Gone.

Twin Mirror

Twin Mirror is a strategy based game for PS4 which will be available for purchase in early 2019. The game is developed by Bandi Namco. The story revolves around a man, who had done something horrible when he was drunk. The background score is one of the highlights of the game, which gives an edge over the other strategy based game.

Ghost Giant

Again, this is a game made for PSVR for an immersive gaming experience. As the name suggests the story revolves around a giant ghost and a cat tries to escape from the ghost. Then cat them becomes friends with Ghost. Though the name sounds scary, the Ghost Giant is a fun game made for kids. The game is currently in development and there is no information on availability.

Beat Saber

This is the last Sony exclusive title which was announced at E3 2018. This is an arcade-style game, where a player has to cope up with the timings of the objects and has to destroy them before the stipulated time frame. As of now, there is no information on the availability of the beat Saber.