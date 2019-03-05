Sony offering refunds to Anthem players on PS4 : Reports News oi-Karan Sharma Sony started offering refunds to Anthem player on PS4 after the game started crashing. All you need to know about the refund.

The launch of the EA Anthem for PS4, Xbox One and PC was not as successful as expected by the famous game developer EA. The player who bought Anthem faced a lot of difficulty in the gameplay in terms of smoothness. The game has also been reported for crashing several times during the gameplay.

If you are also facing such issues with the game on your console or PC then don't worry your investment in the game is not drown. Sony has announced a refund for the one who had purchased the game digitally via PS Store. The company has taken this step because the Anthem was kept on crashing on the console. Even the patches didn't solve the issue.

"Sony is aware of the issue and is offering a complete refund on Anthem no questions asked. Took me 5 minutes," a Reddit user posted on the thread.

"And they helped right away, no problem at all. Just provided some account info after that, that they needed, and then it was refunded," commented another Redittor.

However, some users have also commented that Sony has refused to give any refund on the game. In this context, one commented that "I tried with Sony Support (chat) and was refused a refund. So, this doesn't seem to be working for most of us."

Sony has not commented on this thread so far, there are lots of comments on the Reddit and gamers are very much upset with the refund policy. There might be a possibility that people will stop buying games digitally because of poor support policies.

Let's see who all will receive the refund and how Sony is going to tackle this to maintain their goodwill in the gamers society.

