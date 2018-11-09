Sony PlayStation 4 Pro model with less noisy fans launched silently

Its been two years since the launch of the PlayStation 4 Pro and the company is not ready to launch the PS 5 anytime soon in the year. But, it seems that Sony has silently launched a new upgraded version of PS 4 Pro which is also quieter. The new PlayStation 4 Pro comes with a model number CUH-7200. It has been reported that the new variant comes with less noisy fans as compared to the CUH-7100 the recent variant. However, the new variant is a bit hotter than the original model and still not as quiet as the Xbox One X.

The PlayStation 4 Pro is a powerful console, but with it comes to a lot of noise, often referred to as 'jet engine' effect. As per a review in Eurogamer, the new CUH-7200 model of the Sony PlayStation 4 recorded 48 decibels at its loudest, compared to 55 decibels in the original variant. Even the previous CUH-7100 model scored up to 50 decibels. As mentioned, the newer PS4 Pro model will run hotter than the previous versions, the original one being the coolest. With that trend, it certainly appears as if Sony has been removing noisy cooling tech to in newer versions.

But does the noise really matter, because the new variant comes with fewer fans noise but get hotter than the previous models. The original with more noise is the coolest among the others. It seems Sony is following the trend and removing the noisy cooling technology to the new models, but at the same time, it has to come up with some alternatives to keep the machine cool for smoother performance.