Sony PlayStation 4 character bug: How to safeguard your console?

Actual problem (Multiple crash cases)

Qraeshawn

I had a player named Zilla-Trickz that sent me 7 messages saying: Fortnite []<3, but the heart was an emoji. It crashed my system until I rebuilt my system data through safe mode. Sony definitely needs to fix this.

ThatPissedOffDude

This just happened to me during Rocket League. Got a message then after a minute my controller stopped working and everything went silent. Now I can't access the home menu. It just goes to the 'Report Problem' screen every time.

Runedk93

Also happend to me! I was in a ranked game and suddenly my teammate froze. Then i got a message and my controller stopped responding. Now my ps4 keeps crashing everytime i log in to my account. I can acess my other accounts on my ps4 though. Im trying the rebuild fix right now.

Source

How to prevent your console from crashing?

As of now, the only possible solution for this bug is to change the settings of the consoles from the public to private, which will prevent from receiving the malicious character, which in return will save your device.

To change the settings visit this link (Sony Entertainment Network) and log in with your credentials.

Go to Messages > Personal info > edit > friends only, which will prevent receives messages from unknown users, which will avoid the crash.

What to do if the console is already affected?

Try to rebuild your console from PS4 system database using the safe mode or reset the console. Sony will release a software patch, which will fix this bug. So, as soon as the console prompts for a software update, update your machine.