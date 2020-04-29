Sony PlayStation 5 Tipped To Launch On June 4: All You Need To Know News oi-Karan Sharma

Sony is yet to confirm anything regarding the launch date of its most awaited PlayStation 5. Earlier, it was speculated that the company will unveil the console at GDC 2020, but unfortunately, the event was cancelled due to world widespread COVID-19 pandemic. According to the latest report, Sony is planning for the PlayStation 5 launch event in the first week of June.

Jeffrey Grubb form GamesBeat revealed on the ResetERA forum that the launch event for the PS5 is slated for June 4 and the first-party games will be possibly out before the launch event. Grubb's reports are reliable and he claims to have insider information. Earlier, he confirmed the date of the latest Nintendo Direct launch before the official announcement.

Months ago he also claimed that he has exclusive information about Sony PS5. The June launch might be the similar Sony's PlayStation 4 strategy. Still, nothing is confirmed by the company officials and we should take this information with a grain of salt, until the official confirmation.

Earlier this month, reports from Wccftech citing reliable sources claimed that the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X are due for next month. However, the report did note that the companies might make any changes with the plan due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

Meanwhile, Sony has recently confirmed that the most awaited console is coming soon and the launched will be expected in holiday 2020. However, the company did not disclose any exact date.

"We've begun to unveil more details behind the technical and hardware components that make PlayStation 5 such an innovative and powerful platform - the ultra-high-speed SSD, integrated custom I/O system, custom AMD GPU with ray tracing, and highly immersive 3D audio. With these capabilities, PS5TM will allow developers to maximize their creativity, building expansive worlds and new play experiences in the games they design," reads the official announcement.

Source

Best Mobiles in India