Sony PS 3 Games Surface On PlayStation 5 Store; Gamers Predict Project Spartacus Launch

PS3 games with readily visible price tags seem to be appearing on the PlayStation 5 Store. Rumors suggest Sony is working on the Project Spartacus launch. However, the details on the program are scant. Spartacus provides the ability to play old games from prior PlayStation consoles as one of its key features. Several new game listings in the PlayStation 5 store now imply the same.

Several people have reported to various mediums and social media websites that the PlayStation 5 game store now contains Dead or Alive 5 and a few additional games that were previously limited to the PlayStation 3.

According to an earlier Bloomberg source, the Spartacus subscription will provide gamers access to both new and old PS exclusives. With the latest update, it appears that the project is further along than previously thought.

Is Project Spartacus Similar to Xbox Game Pass?

While this may not appear to be very exciting at first glance, the presence of PS3 games on the current store, which would normally direct players to try PlayStation Now, Sony's premium streaming service has fanned the flames of rumors that Sony is about to launch its own backward compatibility system.

At first, only Dead or Alive 5 PS3 was available on the PS5 store, but since then, Bejeweled 3 and Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones HD have joined the list. All of these games are listed on the PlayStation Store, along with pricing information, indicating that they are available for download and play on the system. Previously, the games would appear but without any cost information.

Although PlayStation Now is similar to Xbox Game Pass in that it provides players with instant access to a selection of games, it does not abide Xbox Game Pass's lead of publishing first-party titles on the same day they are released, and players must purchase a PS Plus subscription to play games online and redeem a range of games every month.

Spartacus Release Date

However, Sony hasn't announced anything regarding the Spartacus feature, and it might be a PS Store visual issue. Nevertheless, if the games are indeed playable, Spartacus release date is approaching.

This new PlayStation subscription service will merge PS Plus and PS Now after the launch. According to reports, PlayStation 3 games will only be available to those who purchase the most expensive tier. Aside from PS3 games, the top tier will also provide you access to PS1 and PS2 games.

