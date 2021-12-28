Best PC and Console Games of 2021: Have You Played Them All?

Forza Horizon 5

If you are into racing games, then this is the game that you should check out. This offers all the latest cars with realistic graphics. You can even pair driving hardware with your PC to get a full-fledged track-like racing experience from your bedroom.

Hitman 3

Hitman 3 is the third installation in the Hitman franchise. This is also the last part of the trilogy, where, Agent 47 is back in business, assassinating his targets. It's a must-play game for those who like to play shooting games.

Death Loop

Death loop is also another title that got released in 2021 which packs an interesting storyline along with a lot of action-filled campaigns.

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is also another game from Microsoft, again, this game is also available for both PC and Xbox. This is an action-filled FPS title that has now been introduced all-new campaign with Master Chief.

Crysis Remaster Trilogy

Although this is not a new game, the remastered version of Crysis offers improved graphics. This much-loved video game trilogy is now ready with modern graphics and is available for PCs and consoles.

Battlefield 2024

Battlefield 2024 is another cross-platform game which released in 2021. If you are into first-person shooter games, then you should not miss this title. It offers a lot of interesting missions, a lot of guns, and a lot of campaigns to enjoy.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a PS exclusive game, available for PS5. This title is designed to utilize all functions of the DualSense wireless controller. It's a fun, graphics-rich game filled with action-packed campaigns.

Returnal

Returnal is yet another PS5 exclusive title by Sony Interactive Entertainment. This third-person shooter title is based out on an alien planet, where the antagonist will fight against the aliens to survive.

Age Of Empire IV

If you have a fantasy of living in a medieval age, then this game will take you there in no time. Build your own empire using a unique strategy. This also comes with a much-anticipated graphics update when compared to the previous generation Age Of Empire.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

If you are a 90s kid, then this is a game that will bring back memories. Rockstar Games finally released the updated versions of GTA: III, GTA: VC, and GTA: IV, which are available for PC, Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch.

Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread is one of the Nintendo Switch exclusive games which got released in 2021. If you have a regular Switch, Switch OLED, or even the Switch Lite, you can enjoy the Metroid Dread, which is an action-adventure game.