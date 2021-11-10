GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition Gameplay Leaks Online Before Official Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

GTA fans have been eagerly waiting for the launch of GTA 6. But looks like Rockstar Games wants to keep us waiting. And while we're waiting, the game developer has given us the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition. While the official launch is yet to take place, the game has leaked online.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition Launch

The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is going to be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and of course, PCs. The game is all set to launch tomorrow, November 11. However, a leaked Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition gameplay footage has emerged online before the launch.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition Gameplay Details

The gameplay of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition reveals a great many details of the new game. Here, as one can see in the video - there are several improvements. For instance, one can see the introduction of the weapon selection wheel. This was the same as the one on GTA V.

To note, the official footage of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition shows a teaser trailer of the GTA games. That said, the official teaser also showcased improved graphics, better usage of the mini-map, trophy, achievement support, and much more. More importantly, the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition will bring in enhanced motion and touchscreen support.

It should also be kept in mind that the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition trailer suggests the game is for those above 17 years of age. It includes blood, gore, intense violence, the use of drugs, and much more. All in all, the Definitive Edition is surely something to keep gamers on edge even as we await the official launch.

To note, The PC version of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be available exclusively on Rockstar Games Launcher. The game is up for pre-orders starting from Rs. 4,995.

