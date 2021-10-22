Just In
Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy: The Definitive Edition Now Available For Pre-Order For Rs. 4,995 In India
20 years ago, on this exact day, Rockstar Games released one of the most successful open-world games -- Grand Theft Auto III. Since then, the studio has released several iterations in the GTA series, where, most of them have gained a cult following.
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Grand Theft Auto: III, the studio has opened the pre-orders for the most anticipated Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, which contains Grand Theft Auto: III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and the Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.
Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy: The Definitive Edition Price In India
As of now, Rockstar Games has only announced the price for the PC version of the Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy: The Definitive Edition. According to the official website, the Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy: The Definitive Edition will cost Rs. 4,994.99 in India and is currently available for pre-order while the game will be officially available from November 11. As of now, it looks like the games will not be available for purchase as individual titles.
What Games Are Included In Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy: The Definitive Edition?
As mentioned before, the Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy: The Definitive Edition includes Grand Theft Auto: III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and the Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and all three remastered versions will be available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S|X, and Xbox One.
Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy: The Definitive Edition Supported Languages
The Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy: The Definitive Edition will be available in English, Spanish (Spain), Polish, Simplified Chinese, French, Russian, Korean, Italian, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, German, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Mexico).
Is Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy: The Definitive Edition A Digital Only Launch?
No, the company will also make physical copies. If you order a physical copy, you will receive tracking details as soon as the product is shipped. The studio also says that some orders might be in multiple boxes.
India is not included in the list of countries, where, rockstar will directly ship the product. Hence, you might not be able to buy the physical copy of the Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy: The Definitive Edition from the Rockstar Games store in India.
Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy: The Definitive Edition System Requirements
If you have a fairly powerful PC, then it should be able to run Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy: The Definitive Edition without any issue. Rockstar Games suggest the following minimum and recommended specifications to run Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy: The Definitive Edition on a PC running on Windows 10 operating system. Given Windows 11 has gone official, you should be able to run these games on PCs and laptops with Windows 11 OS as well.
Minimum System Requirements For Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy: The Definitive Edition
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300
- Memory: 8GB
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB
- Disk: 45GB
Recommended System Requirements For Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy: The Definitive Edition
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 16GB
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB
- Disk: 45GB
Pre-order Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy: The Definitive Edition here
