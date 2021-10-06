Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition Almost Confirmed News oi-Vivek

It looks like the GTA classics are coming in a brand new avatar. According to GTA Forums, Rockstar Games is working on remastering its three cult classics -- Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City with new and improved graphics based on Unreal Engine 4.

So, if you have been waiting for the most-anticipated GTA: 6, you might have to wait for few more years. However, it now looks like Rockstar Games is providing something in between to make GTA fans and enthusiasts happy.

This information has been found on the updated lines of code and the studio is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same. According to the leak, the studio will release three remastered games in a bundle named Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

This leak makes the launch of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition pretty evident. However, many studios have canceled a lot of projects on their last leg of development and it might also happen with this remastered edition too. There are multiple factors involved in launching a game.

How Much Are You Willing To Pay?

There is no denying the fact that titles like Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City have been some of the best open-world games of their time. As these are remastered titles, they are expected to run well even on computers with entry-level specifications.

It is also important to note that, these are short games with limited hours of gameplay, especially when compared to the present video games. Hence, we believe the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition might, which includes all three games might just cost as much as a single video game.

Rockstar Games has always been known for making cross-platform games, hence, we believe that the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be available on platforms like PC, Xbox, and Playstation. Coming back to the consoles, even the previous generation of consoles should be able to support these titles without any issue.

