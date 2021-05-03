GTA: 6 Trending Again; Is It Finally Getting A Launch Date? News oi-Vivek

If there is one game that hasn't been announced officially and still makes it into the headline frequently, then it is none other than GTA: 6. The game is again trending online, and the reason behind this trend will definitely surprise you.

Rockstar Games, the studio behind the Grand Theft Auto series has now posted a new job opening on various platforms. The company is currently looking for game testers, and the internet people have thought that the studio is definitely recruiting people to test the GTA: 6. Hence, the game has been trending online over the last few days across various websites.

According to the jobs listing, Rockstar Games is currently looking for testers in Edinburgh, Lincoln, and India. Most studios recruit game testers when the title is in the final leg of production. Given there is no major title announcement from Rockstar Games from the last few years, it is indeed considered as GTA: 6.

GTA: 6 Official Launch Date

According to some reports, COVID-19 has hampered the development of GTA: 6 to some extent, hence the game might go official by late 2023. Just like GTA: V, the GTA: 6 is also expected to be first exclusive to consoles, and the same will be ported to PCs, probably by 2025.

Do take this news with a pinch of salt, as Rockstar hasn't said anything about the existence of GTA: 6 till date. These are all speculations based on the latest development, and we just hope that the news might come true.

GTA: 6 Features And Gameplay

GTA: 6 is expected to come with a bigger map when compared to GTA: 5 and it will definitely be a visual treat for gamers. The game is likely to incorporate features like real-time ray-tracing, making GTA: 6 the first game to support ray-tracing, which will enhance the graphics quality.

PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S are expected to be the first set of consoles that will support GTA:6. As per the pricing, the GTA: 6 is expected to cost as much as the GTA: V.

Best Mobiles in India