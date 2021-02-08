GTA 6 Trailer: Latest GTA VI Trailer, Leaks, Release Date In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

GTA 6 is the most anticipated game for open-world game lovers. With no near launch date in sight, gamers have been speculating the upgrades and missions on the new Rockstar-developed game. For one, GTA 6 trailers have been storming the internet for several months now. Moreover, new leaks about the game keep emerging.

GTA 6 Trailers

There are several GTA 6 trailers on YouTube and other social media platforms. However, none of them are from the game developer-Rockstar! Most of the GTA 6 trailers on YouTube are from gamers or Grand Theft Auto enthusiasts. One of the most striking and obvious factors on all these trailers is the upgrade of the automobiles on the game!

One of the GTA 6 trailers showcases a car dropping down from a parachute and riding off into the horizon, with several other cars following behind. One can also see cars zooming across tunnels, spiraling down tracks from buildings and so on. One can also see bikes racing as part of the rumored GTA 6 game.

To note, most of these trailers are concept videos. Bikes, racing cars, trucks, helicopters, airplanes, are other automobiles that seem to be part of the game will have gamers chased by police. Another common factor among all these trailers is the promise of better graphics, better visuals, more destruction and havoc, a bigger map, and so on.

GTA 6 Release Date: What To Expect

GTA enthusiasts should note there's no official word on when the game will release. According to some of the latest leaks, GTA 6 will launch in October 2023. However, this leak isn't confirmed, and is advised to be taken with a grain of salt. In other words, there's no solid information about the launch of GTA 6.

The upcoming GTA 6 is expected to be available on PC and all gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox. Until there's official confirmation about the launch, we can only visualize how GTA 6 would look and feel! If you're looking to explore more teasers and concept videos, head over to YouTube for more visuals from gaming enthusiasts.

