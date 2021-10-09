Just In
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Goes Official: Everything You Need To Know
After many leaks and speculations, the maker of the GTA series has officially confirmed that the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is indeed coming. Besides, Rockstar Games have also made a few more announcements regarding special events on GTA online games.
Rockstar Games has planned to release the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition as a part of the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III, which was one of the most famous open-world games of the 2000s. Additionally, the studio has also confirmed to include two more "legendary entries" of the series Grand Theft Auto Vice City and Grand Theft Audio San Andreas.
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Availability
Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be available for almost every platform, including Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and Nintendo Switch.
The PC version of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be available exclusively on Rockstar Games Launcher. The availability does not end there, as the Studio confirms that the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will also be made available for Android and iOS devices, albeit, in the first half of 2022.
What's New With Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition?
Rockstar Games has stated that the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will feature updated graphics moments with modern gameplay enhancements on both titles without tampering with the classic look and feel of the originals.
The studio has also confirmed that the old versions of these games will be taken off from the digital stores, starting next week. So, if you are planning on owning an original copy of the Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, or Grand Theft Audio San Andreas, then this is the best time to purchase the same.
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III, Rockstar Games has included a cavalcade of special gear like clothing and liveries in Grand Theft Auto Online. Some of the most played games of the early 2000s are finally getting a much-needed upgrade.
As of now, there are no details on pricing or the launch date, as the studio has said to share more information in the coming weeks. Given the previous leaks, the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is likely to be made available in November, at least for the major platforms like Xbox, Playstation, and PC.
