    Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -- Definitive Edition Slated For November 2021 Launch

    By
    |

    We recently reported that Rockstar Games is all set to release the remastered editions of the three GTA classics -- GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. According to the latest update, all three remastered games will go live in November 2021.

     
    Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -- Definitive Edition Launch Date Leaked

    According to a Twitter user named Haunted World, all three games have been listed on Steam, which confirms that the remastered edition of the aforementioned GTA titles will be launched in November 2021. However, we were unable to confirm the legitimacy of that post.

    What To Expect From The Definitive Editions?

    Just like the recently announced remastered edition of Crysis, the definitive Editions of the GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas will offer better-looking graphics. Do not expect these games to look similar to the GTA: V, as these are fairly old titles. However, these games should offer much smoother gameplay, especially on high-end devices.

    Coming to the pricing, GTA is likely to sell this bundle at a discounted price. Besides, one should also be able to purchase these titles individually. In India, GTA III costs Rs. 652 on steam, while the GTA VC and the GTA SA costs Rs. 652 and Rs. 783, respectively. Hence, the remastered editions are likely to cost similar to their original iterations.

    Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -- Definitive Edition Recommended Specifications

    To run Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -- Definitive Edition at 1080p, you might not need a high-end PC or laptop. Even the thin and light laptops with the Intel Iris Xe and integrated AMD Radeon graphics should offer smooth 45 to 60fps gameplay at 1080p medium graphics settings without any issue.

    However, if you plan on running these games at higher resolution (2K or 4K), then you might have to get a PC with a dedicated graphics card. Even a device with GTX 10 series GPU should be capable of running these titles at higher resolution, especially when paired with a fairly modern CPU with 8GB RAM and an SSD-based storage solution.

      • Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 13:44 [IST]
