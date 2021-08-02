Sony PS5 Storage Upgrade: Complicated Than Xbox Series S|X? News oi-Vivek

Sony has released a beta update for the PS5, which lets users install a second SSD to increase the internal storage. The same update is likely to be available for regular users in the coming weeks. This should help users upgrade the storage on their PS5 consoles.

Unlike PS5, Microsoft's Xbox Series S|X offers a much easier upgrade processor, where, you just have to buy an external SSD that is tailormade for the Xbox and plug it in. However, when it comes to Sony, one has to do a little more than that.

Choosing The SSD Is The Most Difficult Part

Installing the SSD on the Sony PS5 is actually an easy process. However, choosing the right SSD is something that a user has to worry about. Though it looks like any standard NVMe SSD might work on the PS5, Sony has actually mentioned some of the parameters.

According to the changelog, the SSD has to be a PCle Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD. Most solid-state storage manufacturing companies do sell SSDs of this type. However, Sony further mentions that the SSD has to have some sort of cooling solution, which leaves the users with limited choice.

Do note that, if you have already inserted an SSD in the PS5, the company recommends removing the same before updating the console to the beta version. Moreover, if you are planning to restore the stable version from the beta version, one has to remove the SSD during the downgrade process.

Sony has mentioned that one can install an SSD with 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB storage with a recommended sequential read rate of 5,500MB/s or faster. Some SSDs come with a built-in heatsink, while some might need an external heatsink, which should be less than 8mm in thickness.

As this is a beta update, Sony has not published a list of SSDs that are officially supported. However, once this update comes to the stable channel, the company is likely to announce some recommended SSDs in collaboration with the storage-making companies.

A Little Tricky But Economical

When compared to the Xbox Series S|X, increasing the internal storage on the Sony PS5 is a little tricky. However, an enthusiast will definitely love this feature, as one can easily get a supported SSD at a much lower price, as the price of the SSDs are not decided by Sony.

This also gives users much-needed freedom of choosing the exact amount of storage that they might require in addition to the 1TB built-in storage on the PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition. Though there is an option to store games on an external storage device, one has to transfer them to the internal storage to start playing.

SSDs That Support Sony PS5

Seagate FireCuda 530 NVMe M.2 PCle Gen 4 SSD

Samsung 980 Pro SSD

Corsair Force Series Gen.4 PCIe MP600

Western Digital WD Black SN850

