Sony to Remove PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 From May 9 News oi -Anu Joy

Sony has announced that it will no longer be offering the Playstation Plus Collection to PS5 owners from May 9, 2023. The bundle included PlayStation's most popular games including God of War, Fallout 4, Bloodborne, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Games in the Playstation Plus Collection were offered as a perk to PlayStation 5 owners back when it was launched in 2020. If you haven't claimed any of the 19 games offered in the PS Plus Collection yet, you still have some time to grab them before the bundle is discontinued on May 9. Do note that you'll need an active PlayStation Plus subscription to be eligible for the offer. And if you have already redeemed the titles, you can continue to play them as long as you're an active subscriber.

Here are all the 19 games included in the PS Plus Collection:

Bloodborne

Battlefield 1

Batman: Arkham Knight

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Fallout 4

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Mortal Kombat X

Monster Hunter World

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Ratchet & Clank

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last Guardian

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Sony announced on its blog, "On May 9 the PlayStation Plus Collection will no longer be offered. If you haven't redeemed the titles in this collection yet, you can still do so before May 9, which will enable you to access those titles even after this date for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member." The company assured that it will continue to expand its PlayStation Plus library of Monthly Games and Games Catalog.

PlayStation Plus Games for February Announced

The company also revealed the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for February. This month's collection includes four games - OlliOlli World (PS4 and PS5), Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4), Evil Dead: The Game (PS4 and PS5), and Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PS4 and PS5). PlayStation Plus subscribers can access all four titles for free from February 7.

