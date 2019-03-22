ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Steam receive a new update with new look and features

    Steam gets a new look for this year which makes it more attractive and easier to use. All you need to know about the new update.

    By
    |

    Steam has recently announced its 'Steam Link Anywhere' which is a new service which will allow you to stream your Steam games from your PC to anywhere across the world through the Steam Link hardware or the app. Now the Valve has come up with some update to its Steam Store, which comes with here and there changes with the web portal.

    Steam receive a new update with new look and features

     

    The new update brings improved and more attractive game pages along with a revamped game library section. The game library will now display your friends' activity, the recent games which you have played and also it will inform you about all the necessary updates which are there in your collection list.

    The most important thing which the update bought is the Steam Events page which will keep you updated with all the upcoming tournaments, game updates along with all the in-game events.

    Steam receive a new update with new look and features

    Valve is the company behind Steam, the company announced these new changes at the 2019 GDC event at San Francisco. Steam stands to be the world's leading marketplace for games and tough competition to the upcoming Epic Games Store.

    2019 GDC came up with a huge list of announcements this year. Search giant Google has also announced its latest game-streaming technology Stadia, which is expected to launch later this year. Intel has also introduced its 9th generation Core CPUs for gaming laptops.

    Source

    Read More About: steam game gaming news
    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 9:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue