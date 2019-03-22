Steam receive a new update with new look and features News oi-Karan Sharma Steam gets a new look for this year which makes it more attractive and easier to use. All you need to know about the new update.

Steam has recently announced its 'Steam Link Anywhere' which is a new service which will allow you to stream your Steam games from your PC to anywhere across the world through the Steam Link hardware or the app. Now the Valve has come up with some update to its Steam Store, which comes with here and there changes with the web portal.

The new update brings improved and more attractive game pages along with a revamped game library section. The game library will now display your friends' activity, the recent games which you have played and also it will inform you about all the necessary updates which are there in your collection list.

The most important thing which the update bought is the Steam Events page which will keep you updated with all the upcoming tournaments, game updates along with all the in-game events.

Valve is the company behind Steam, the company announced these new changes at the 2019 GDC event at San Francisco. Steam stands to be the world's leading marketplace for games and tough competition to the upcoming Epic Games Store.

2019 GDC came up with a huge list of announcements this year. Search giant Google has also announced its latest game-streaming technology Stadia, which is expected to launch later this year. Intel has also introduced its 9th generation Core CPUs for gaming laptops.

