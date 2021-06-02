Tesla Game Processing Systems To Incorporate AMD Chips That Power PS5, Xbox News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X and S have surged in popularity and demand in recent times. Both the PS5 and the Xbox gaming consoles have one thing in common - the AMD chipsets under their hoods. Now, AMD will also be providing a similar gaming console setting for the Tesla Model X and the Model S.

AMD Chips For Tesla Gaming System

AMD announced that it had worked with Tesla on its infotainment system, particularly for the Tesla Model S and Model X. AMD CEO Lisa Su, who delivered the keynote at the annual Computex conference, revealed several new details. This includes working with Tesla for the gaming console on the electric cars.

The Tesla Model X and Model S will now get gaming console-like systems, which fall just below the PS5's processing power. Simply put, Tesla's new gaming system is largely similar to what we have on the Sony PlayStation5 or the Microsoft Xbox. "We look forward to giving gamers a great platform for AAA gaming," Su said at the conference.

Going into the details, Su further explained the working of the gaming processor on the Tesla automobiles. The new gaming, high-powered processors would fire up only when the infotainment system was running the AAA games requiring more power. This further enables the systems to save battery power when running games requiring lesser processing power.

Tesla Automobiles Games

Tesla has been revamping its features, including the new gaming capabilities on electric cars. Tesla had previously announced a high-powered gaming system for the Model X and the Model S cars, something on the lines of PS and Xbox. Tesla had explained that the gaming system would have up to 10 teraflops of power, just 0.3 teraflops lesser than the PS5's processing power.

AMD has further confirmed that the processing system would pack CPU and GPU into a single chip having up to 10 teraflops of processing power. This enables Tesla users to access multiple games on the system. To note, the upcoming Tesla Model S Plaid is tipped to pack two screens - with a 17-inch display at the front and another smaller one at the rear for passengers. The launch would make Tesla cars one of the first ones to have such sophisticated, console-style gaming units.

