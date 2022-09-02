Ubisoft Reveals Assassin’s Creed Mirage After Artwork Leaks Online; Middle Eastern Setting Confirmed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Ubisoft has officially revealed the new Assassin's Creed Mirage game after a leak surfaced online. The new Assassin's Creed title is the successor to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and also seems to be an expansion of the same. Ubisoft will unveil more details of the Assassin's Creed Mirage on September 10 at 12 PM PT (at 12:30 AM, September 11 in India).

Assassin's Creed Mirage Officially Revealed

The official teaser shared by Ubisoft reveals a white-hooded figure with a curved sword. The tell-tale arches visible in the background of the teaser provide a clue on the new setting for the upcoming game. The architecture showcased in the teaser is the epitome of Middle Eastern aesthetics, and provides an insight into the potential setting for the upcoming game. The resemblance to previous Assassin's Creed games is amply evident in the newly released poster.

Meanwhile, a tweet from the official Assassin's Creed handle promises more details on September 10 at 12 PM PT, or at 12:30 AM, September 11 in India.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch: What To Expect?

Rumors surrounding the upcoming Assassin's Creed game have been doing the rounds on the internet for a while now. A report from Bloomberg had previously spotted an early version of the game under the 'Rift' codename. The report noted that Assassin's Creed Mirage is said to bring Basim Ibn Ishaq—an Assassin's Creed Valhalla supporting character—in the lead role.

Before the official unveiling of Assassin's Creed Mirage, @ScriptLeaksR6 had revealed some artwork assets of the upcoming game on Twitter. The leaked poster showed Assassin's Creed Mirage: The Forty Thieves Quest. Similar to the official poster, the leaked teaser also includes a hooded assassin with the iconic blade.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game.



We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

A few reports have linked the Forty Thieves Quest to a Middle Eastern fable about a prince seeking revenge against Mongol invaders. This could also be the main storyline of the upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage.

The rumor mill also suggests the new Ubisoft Assassin's Creed game will launch in the spring of 2023. However, this is mere speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt. We will know more about the upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage in the coming days.

