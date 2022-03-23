Upcoming AMD Radeon RX 6400 Leaked Online: Most Affordable RDNA2 Discreet GPU? News oi-Vivek

It looks like AMD is gearing up for the launch of yet another mid-range GPU. The upcoming AMD Radeon RX 6400 has surfaced online, which is likely to be the most affordable discreet GPU with RDNA 2 technology. The Radeon RX 6400 is said to be an ultra-affordable low-profile graphics card, and here are the details regarding the same.

AMD Radeon RX 6400 Specifications

As per the leaks, the AMD Radeon RX 6400 will have 768 Stream Processors, which is again the lowest number of stream processors that we have seen on a dedicated Radeon RDNA 2 lineup of graphics cards. Not just that, the Radeon RX 6400 is also said to have just 54W of TDP, hence, the graphics card is likely to target entry-level gaming PCs.

It is also said that the Radeon RX 6400 is not a gaming-class GPU, instead, it is said to be a server-grade GPU, which might be used to connect multiple monitors with a single PC. Due to limited video encoding capabilities, the Radeon RX 6400 might not be a good pick for those, who might plan to use this in home theatre systems.

As of now, there is no clarity on the amount of video memory or the clock speed of the Radeon RX 6400. Given this is an entry-level graphics card, the laptop might just come with 1/2GB of RAM and is expected to take power directly from the motherboard.

Along with the Radeon RX 6400 GPU, AMD is also said to launch three more graphics cards -- Radeon RX 6950XT, 6750XT, and the Radeon RX 6650XT. As one can guess by the name, these three GPUs will be a lot more powerful than the Radeon RX 6400 and are also expected to offer more stream cores along with more video memory.

AMD Radeon RX 6400 Price In India

Given the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT costs around Rs. 20,000 in India. Considering that as a reference, the AMD Radeon RX 6400 is expected to be priced around Rs. 15,000, and will be an affordable entry-level GPU, made for non-gaming use cases. The Radeon RX 6400 along with all the other graphics cards are expected to launch on April 20th.

