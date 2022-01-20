AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Indian Price Revealed; Cheaper Than You Think News oi-Vivek

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT, the most affordable GPU from the Radeon 6000 series based on RDNA2 architecture finally went on sale on January 19, 2022. This entry-level graphics card was announced during CES 2022 and said to cost $199, making it an affordable graphics card for 1080p class gaming.

At the time of launching, the company did not reveal the Indian pricing of the Radeon RX 6500 XT. Now, Vedant computers, one of the official distributors of AMD products in India has officially confirmed that the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT from Sapphire will just cost Rs. 18,990 in India.

At the time of writing this story, the graphics card was already out of stock, and there was no information on when the next batch of Radeon RX 6500 XT would arrive. If you are planning to buy one, then it is confirmed that the GPU doesn't cost much. However, early reviews have also indicated that the performance of the Radeon Rx 6500 XT isn't great either.

Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Design

The Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT comes with a two-fan or dual radiator design, and it looks similar to the Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT that we reviewed back in 2020. The Radeon RX 6500 XT is a 4GB (GDDR6) graphics card with 16 compute units and 16MB of L3 cache (infinite memory) with 1024 stream processors.

The GPU comes with a DisplayPort 1.4 and an HDMI port. The GPU has a TDP of 130W and is recommended to use with a PSU which is rated for at least 400W. It supports all the latest AMD technologies like AMD FreeSync, AMD FreeSync, and AMD Radeon Anti-Lag. This is also one of the first consumer-grade GPUs from AMD which is fabbed using the 6nm process by TSMC.

Should You Get Radeon RX 6500 XT?

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT is an entry-level GPU, meant for 1080p gaming. Considering the retail price of Rs. 18,990 in India, this will be a great GPU for those considering building a PC with a budget of around Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 60,000.

