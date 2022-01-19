AMD Radeon Pro W6400, W6500M, And W6300M Server Grade GPUs Launched: Not Meant For Gaming News oi-Vivek

There are two updates from AMD with regards to GPU. One, the affordable Radeon RX 6500 XT with 4GB VRAM is finally on sale with a starting price of $199. Second, the company has also announced brand new server-grade GPUs -- the AMD Radeon Pro W6400, Radeon Pro W6500M, and the Radeon Pro W6300M.

The Radeon Pro W6400 as the same suggests is a workstation-grade GPU, which is designed to shine in real-world performance rather than benchmarks. AMD claims that the Radeon Pro W6400 more three times more powerful than the Radeon Pro WX 3200 GPU.

Similarly, the Radeon Pro W6500M and W6300M are designed for next-generation mobile workstations. All three GPUs are based on the latest RDNA2 architecture and fabbed using 6nm process technology. They also offer up to 16 MB Infinite cache, which improved the video memory bandwidth.

AMD Radeon Pro W6400 Specifications

The AMD Radeon Pro W6400 is a desktop-grade GPU that offers 12 compute units with 768 stream processors. This graphics card can offer up to 3.54 FP32 graphics performance or 7.07 FP16 graphics performance. The GPU is paired with 4GB GDDR6 (16Gbps) video memory with 16MB L3 (Infinite Cache).

The GPU has a memory bandwidth of 128 GB/s and uses a 64bit memory interface. As per the I/O, it features dual DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC and audio support. The GPU has a TDP of 50W and comes with a retail price of $229, which is ever so slightly more expensive than the Radeon RX 6500 XT, which is also a 4GB graphics card with 12 compute units.

AMD Radeon Pro W6500M, Radeon Pro W6300M Specifications

The AMD Radeon Pro W6500M comes with 16 compute units with 1024 stream processors. This is slightly more powerful than the Radeon Pro W6400, as it can offer up to 5.3 FP32 performance or 10.61 FP16 graphics performance. The rest of the specs are similar to the Radeon Pro W6400 which includes 4GB GDDR6 (16Gbps) video memory with 16MB infinite cache and 128GB/s memory bandwidth.

Lastly, the Radeon Pro W6300M is an entry-level workstation-grade laptop GPU, which offers 12 compute units with 768 stream processors. However, it has a lower peak FP32 performance of 3.37 and an FP16 performance of 6.75. This graphics card uses 2GB GDDR6 video memory (16Gbps) with 8MB infinite cache with 64GB/s memory bandwidth.

Lastly, the Radeon Pro W6300M uses a 32bit memory interface. As the Radeon Pro W6500M and the Radeon Pro W6300M will be featured on pre-built laptops, it's up to OEM to decide the I/O. The Radeon Pro W6400 will be available starting Q1 2022, while laptops with Radeon Pro W6500M and W6300M will be available by late 2022.

