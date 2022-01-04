Just In
- 1 hr ago Realme GT 2 Pro Unveiled: World's First Phone With Microscope Camera
- 4 hrs ago Oppo A96 5G Leaked Images Show It Design; Dual-Cameras, Punch-Hole Display Tipped
- 5 hrs ago Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price In India, Storage Iterations Surface On Retail Listings
- 6 hrs ago CES 2022: Nokia Unveils Four Budget Smartphones
Don't Miss
- Sports India vs South Africa: Visitors stretch lead to 58 after Shardul Thakur shines with seven-wicket haul
- News Covid-19 in Bihar: Nitish Kumar govt imposes night curfew, other restrictions: Full details
- Lifestyle Surge Indicative Of Third Wave In India, Says COVID-19 Task Force Chief Dr NK Arora
- Finance What Is Fund Of Funds? Know Your Fund
- Movies Choti Sarrdaarni’s Anita Raaj Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again; Actress Had Earlier Contracted It In 2021
- Education UPPSC Staff Nurse/Sister Grade 2 Result Declared, Check UPPSC Provisional Staff Nurse Exam 2021 Result Details
- Automobiles TVS Apache RTR 165 RP sold Out
- Travel Best Winter Destinations In North India For Every Traveller
CES 2022: AMD Ryzen 6000 Mobile Processors With RDNA2 GPUs Announced
AMD has announced a lot of new products during the CES 2022 presentation. The Ryzen 6000 series of CPUs based on Zen3+ architecture are now official, which will go head-to-head with the 12th Gen Intel Core mobile CPUs. Similarly, the company has also launched a bunch of new laptop GPUs.
Interestingly, AMD also launches the most affordable RDNA2 based desktop GPU -- the Radeon 6500 XT, which comes with a price tag of $199, undercutting the newly launched NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. Here are all the details regarding the latest announcements from AMD during CES 2022 presentation.
AMD Ryzen 6000 Mobile CPUs
AMD has made several optimizations on the Zen3+ architecture, which now offers up to 8 cores based on 6nm fabrication. The architecture supports features like deep sleep states, which is said to improve the battery life of the laptops, powered by the AMD Ryzen 6000 series of processors.
These are also the first set of CPUs from AMD to support DDR5 and LPDDR5 memory standards. It also now features PCIe Gen4 support along with native support for USB4 and Thunderbolt 3. The company expects over 200 Ryzen 6000 processor-powered laptops to hit the market in 2022.
AMD has announced a total of 10 new processors in the Ryzen 6000 series of mobile CPUs, and the Ryzen 9 6980HX is the most powerful of the lot. The AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX comes with eight cores with a base clock speed of 3.3GHz and a boost clock speed of 5GHz. The built-in GPU, which is based on RDNA2 architecture has 12CUs (compute units) with a clock speed of 2.4GHz.
The Ryzen 9 6980HS is the second most powerful mobile processor from AMD, which also has eight cores and sixteen threads. It also has a base clock speed of 3.3GHz and a boost clock speed of 5GHz with the same RDNA2 GPU, featuring 12CUs, clocked at 2.4GHz. However, the Ryzen 9 6980HS has a TDP of 35W, while the Ryzen 9 6980HX has a TDP of 45W+.
In the U series, AMD has two offerings, Ryzen 7 6800U and the Ryzen 5 6600U. These APUs have eight and six CPU cores with a maximum clock speed of 4.7GHz and 4.5GHz, respectively. They also feature the RDNA2 based GPU with 12 CPUs on the Ryzen 7 6800U and 6 compute units on the Ryzen 5 6600U.
|AMD Ryzen 6000 Mobile CPUs Specifications
|Gizbot
|Cores/Threads
|Base
|Turbo
|GPU
|GPU
|TDP
|Frequency GHz
|Frequency GHz
|CUs
|GHz
|AMD Ryzen 6000 H-Series
|AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
|8 Cores 16 Threads
|3.3
|5
|12
|2.4
|45W+
|AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS
|8 Cores 16 Threads
|3.3
|5
|12
|2.4
|35W
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
|8 Cores 16 Threads
|3.3
|4.9
|12
|2.4
|45W+
|AMDRyzen 9 6900HS
|8 Cores 16 Threads
|3.3
|4.9
|12
|2.4
|35W
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
|8 Cores 16 Threads
|3.2
|4.7
|12
|2.2
|45W
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
|8 Cores 16 Threads
|3.2
|4.7
|12
|2.2
|35W
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|6 Cores 12 Threads
|3.3
|4.5
|6
|1.9
|45W
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS
|6 Cores 12 Threads
|3.3
|4.5
|6
|1.9
|35W
|AMD Ryzen 6000 U-Series
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
|8 Cores 16 Threads
|2.7
|4.7
|12
|2.2
|15-28W
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
|6 Cores 12 Threads
|2.9
|4.5
|6
|1.9
|15-28W
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115
-
15,300
-
32,100
-
26,173
-
17,095
-
43,999
-
13,130