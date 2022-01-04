CES 2022: AMD Ryzen 6000 Mobile Processors With RDNA2 GPUs Announced News oi-Vivek

AMD has announced a lot of new products during the CES 2022 presentation. The Ryzen 6000 series of CPUs based on Zen3+ architecture are now official, which will go head-to-head with the 12th Gen Intel Core mobile CPUs. Similarly, the company has also launched a bunch of new laptop GPUs.

Interestingly, AMD also launches the most affordable RDNA2 based desktop GPU -- the Radeon 6500 XT, which comes with a price tag of $199, undercutting the newly launched NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. Here are all the details regarding the latest announcements from AMD during CES 2022 presentation.

AMD Ryzen 6000 Mobile CPUs

AMD has made several optimizations on the Zen3+ architecture, which now offers up to 8 cores based on 6nm fabrication. The architecture supports features like deep sleep states, which is said to improve the battery life of the laptops, powered by the AMD Ryzen 6000 series of processors.

These are also the first set of CPUs from AMD to support DDR5 and LPDDR5 memory standards. It also now features PCIe Gen4 support along with native support for USB4 and Thunderbolt 3. The company expects over 200 Ryzen 6000 processor-powered laptops to hit the market in 2022.

AMD has announced a total of 10 new processors in the Ryzen 6000 series of mobile CPUs, and the Ryzen 9 6980HX is the most powerful of the lot. The AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX comes with eight cores with a base clock speed of 3.3GHz and a boost clock speed of 5GHz. The built-in GPU, which is based on RDNA2 architecture has 12CUs (compute units) with a clock speed of 2.4GHz.

The Ryzen 9 6980HS is the second most powerful mobile processor from AMD, which also has eight cores and sixteen threads. It also has a base clock speed of 3.3GHz and a boost clock speed of 5GHz with the same RDNA2 GPU, featuring 12CUs, clocked at 2.4GHz. However, the Ryzen 9 6980HS has a TDP of 35W, while the Ryzen 9 6980HX has a TDP of 45W+.

In the U series, AMD has two offerings, Ryzen 7 6800U and the Ryzen 5 6600U. These APUs have eight and six CPU cores with a maximum clock speed of 4.7GHz and 4.5GHz, respectively. They also feature the RDNA2 based GPU with 12 CPUs on the Ryzen 7 6800U and 6 compute units on the Ryzen 5 6600U.

AMD Ryzen 6000 Mobile CPUs Specifications Gizbot Cores/Threads Base Turbo GPU GPU TDP Frequency GHz Frequency GHz CUs GHz AMD Ryzen 6000 H-Series AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX 8 Cores 16 Threads 3.3 5 12 2.4 45W+ AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS 8 Cores 16 Threads 3.3 5 12 2.4 35W AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8 Cores 16 Threads 3.3 4.9 12 2.4 45W+ AMDRyzen 9 6900HS 8 Cores 16 Threads 3.3 4.9 12 2.4 35W AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 8 Cores 16 Threads 3.2 4.7 12 2.2 45W AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS 8 Cores 16 Threads 3.2 4.7 12 2.2 35W AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 6 Cores 12 Threads 3.3 4.5 6 1.9 45W AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS 6 Cores 12 Threads 3.3 4.5 6 1.9 35W AMD Ryzen 6000 U-Series AMD Ryzen 7 6800U 8 Cores 16 Threads 2.7 4.7 12 2.2 15-28W AMD Ryzen 5 6600U 6 Cores 12 Threads 2.9 4.5 6 1.9 15-28W

