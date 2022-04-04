Wordle 289 Answer For April 4: Clues, Hints For Today’s Wordle Challenge News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Wordle 289 is here for April 4, bringing in a new challenge for gamers. The New York Times Wordle 289 follows the same pattern and is comparatively easy. We've listed some hints and clues to make Wordle 289 challenge a bit easy for you. In case you're unable to solve it, we've also listed the answer for Wordle 289.

Wordle 289 Explained

Today's challenge is just like the hundreds of previous ones. In case you're not sure about the rule, we've explained it all here. Firstly, the Wordle 289 challenge for April 4 explained here is the one from The New York Times, which you can access by clicking on this link. Google Play and the App Store have plenty of Wordle apps, which also offer daily challenges.

The rules of Wordle are pretty simple. You will get six rows with five blocks in each row. The first step of the game is to guess any five-letter word. The letters will now change to either grey, yellow, or green, indicating if the letter is right or wrong.

Here, the grey color indicates that the letter isn't on the final word whereas yellow suggests it's present in the final word but in the wrong place. Lastly, green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. The Wordle challenge is to guess the right answer in just six chances, which declares them a winner.

Wordle 289 Hints For April 4

We've listed some additional clues to solve Wordle 289. They are as below:

Hint 1: Wordle 289 includes only one vowel, which is A

Hint 2: Wordle 289 starts with the letter S

Hint 3: Wordle 289 ends with the letter L

Hint 4: The answer word is about a piece of clothing, which is generally used in cold climates or winter

Wordle 289 Answer For April 4

The final clue might have given the word away! In case you're still struggling with the right answer, worry now. We've listed the right answer over here. The Wordle 289 answer for April 4 is SHAWL! While the word is quite simple, guessing it can often be challenging, which is what Wordle is all about!

