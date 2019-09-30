Xbox One Gets Google Assistant Support In Beta Form: How To Participate News oi-Karan Sharma

Now you can control your Xbox One console via voice command as Microsoft has released its Xbox Action for the Google Assistant. This will allow users to interact with their console via voice command similar to Alexa and Cortana support. Currently, the feature is being rolled out in public beta for Xbox One users. Here are the details.

With the help of this feature users will be able to turn on/off, launch games, play/pause the video, and a lot more via voice command. Here is the step which you can follow to become the part of the beta program:

First, you need to join this Google Group with your Google account.

Now, you need to sign in to your Xbox Console.

Now, head to the Google Home app on your Android or iOS device.

Tap on the (+) icon which represents add a new device.

Tap on Set up device.

Now, tap on Have something already set up.

Then it will start searching from where you need to select [beta] Xbox.

Sign in with the Microsoft account you use on Xbox

Once this is done you are all set to use Google Assistant to command your console.

According to Microsoft newsroom, you can use these commands with the Google Assistant.

"Hey Google, play Gears 5 on Xbox."

"Hey Google, turn on Xbox."

"Hey Google, turn off Xbox."

"Hey Google, launch YouTube on Xbox."

"Hey Google, pause on Xbox."

"Hey Google, resume on Xbox."

"Hey Google, volume up on Xbox."

"Hey Google, take a screenshot on Xbox."

Do note that the Xbox Action is still in beta phase and Google Assistant will be available only in English on Xbox One. However, the companies are working together to bring more language support at the time of the stable version.

