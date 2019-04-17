Xbox One S All-Digital Edition officially launched for Rs 17,400 News oi-Vivek Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is a standard Xbox One S without the Blueray player.

Microsoft has officially announced the most affordable Xbox One, aka, the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. The Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is nothing but a standard Microsoft Xbox One S, sans Blueray player.

Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition price and availability

The Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition with 1 TB storage will be available in the US from the 7th of May for $249.99 or Rs 17,400, making it one of the most affordable Xbox One gaming console. The retail package also comes with a single controller. As of now, there is no official information on the price or the availability of the All-Digital Edition in India. The console will be available in black and white color.

Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition features

The retail package of the Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition offers free e-license for Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3 and Sea of Thieves. Users can download all Xbox One compatible games via Xbox store, and the console is also capable of providing 4K HDR content via Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, and also supports Dolby Atmos DTS:X audio encoding.

According to Microsoft, the Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is for those, who don't want to spend a lot of money on a gaming console but want to enjoy all the latest titles. Vomiting the Blueray player has definitely helped the company to save money in manufacturing.

As of now, the Xbox One platform supports more than 1300 games, and all the gaming titles will run on the Xbox One as well. As an introductory offer, the company is including special Xbox Game Pass, which gives access to 100+ games for free of cost.

For almost Rs 17,400, you are getting a capable gaming console, which is also a multimedia streaming device. At the given price tag, the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is definitely the best value for money gaming console with the latest hardware.

