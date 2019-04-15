Xbox One S Digital edition expected to launch on May 7: Reports News oi-Karan Sharma Xbox One S Digital edition release date leaked ahead of the official launch. All you need to know about the launch.

If you are waiting for the upcoming Xbox One S or Xbox One S digital then this piece of information will increase your adrenaline rush. The disc-less console's release date is leaked on the web. According to the report we can expect the Xbox One S launch on May 7 with a price point if EUR 229.99 (approx Rs 18,000).

The upcoming Microsoft gaming console will arrive with a storage capacity of 1TB along with three games. These games will include Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 3. However, it seems that the console will not arrive with the Xbox Game Pass. The game information was leaked by German Windows website known as WinFuture.de.

In the previous leaks, it was suggested that the Xbox One S digital will come with a price tag of Rs 19,990 and it will be made available across all the global market at the same time.

According to ads on social media sites and on Flipkart, Microsoft is offering the Xbox One S with a discounted price in India. Currently, the gaming console is available on Flipkart for less than Rs 27,990 depending on the bundle which you are choosing. The e-commerce website is offering the Xbox One S 1TB for Rs 19,990 down from Rs 30,990 along with three months of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass.

Same discounts are offered by Amazon India also, do note that there is no discount on Xbox One and it is still listed for Rs 40, 799 on both the e-stores. Let's see when we are going to see the launch of Xbox One S Digital.

Do note that all these information are based out of leaks and rumors the company has not agreed to any of the details. So it will be better for us to take it with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.

Source