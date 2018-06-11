E3 2018: Everything exciting coming to Microsoft Xbox

Fallout 76

This is definitely one of the biggest announcements at E3. The game was earlier tipped to appear at the event. Microsoft has now given everyone a better picture of what the post-apocalyptic game is actually about. It's set in West Virginia, and is four times bigger than Fallout 4. It's still unclear what a player can do in the wasteland. The latest game is an online game with a focus on building settlements.

Halo Infinite

Yes, it's true: we will soon have a new Halo game. Though there isn't much known about the game, by the trailer we can be sure that the game is coming on the Xbox and Windows 10. Microsoft teased Halo Infinite with a brief trailer.

Forza Horizon

It's yet another year, and we have a new Forza announcement. Microsoft unveiled the latest release in the renowned racing series with Forza Horizon 4, which moves to a British landscape, but retains Forza's recreated racing cars.

The Division 2

It's was already known that The Division 2 is in the making, but now Ubisoft finally took the wraps off the online survival shooter. The sequal looks equally intense as the original, but has now moved to Washington DC from New York. the game will hit the shelves on March 15th next year.

Devil May Cry 5

It's been a decade since Devil May Cry 4 is getting a sequel. Series director Hideaki Itsuno is returning to helm Devil May Cry 5, and judging by the trailer, it looks as crazy as one would expect.

Just Cause 4

This was another exciting announcement for the gaming enthusiasts. Just Cause 4 is in the works, and it seems chaotic as it has ever been. Square Enix revealed the game with an intense trailer, one filled with a massive open world to demolish.

Cyberpunk 2077

It's been long since we've heard about the Cyberpunk 2077, but at E3 the CD Projekt released a new trailer of the game. Though, there isn't much known about how the game would shape, the trailer sure has the potential to cause a stir.

Jump Force

This one is a special offering for the anime lovers. The new game from Bandai Namco brings together the mightiest heroes from worlds like Dragonball and Death Note into one brawler. The game will see the light of day next year, so stay tuned.

Gears 5

Gears of War is emerging in a big way. Microsoft revealed the trailer of Gears 5 alongside a mobile game and a strategy game for PC. But before you get too excited, the games won't hit the shelves until next year.

Kingdom Hearts III

Square Enix finally gave a release date for its Disney-meets-Final Fantasy role-playing game. At Microsoft's keynote, we got a clear view of what the game is about. The company released the trailer at the event, raising everyone's hopes.