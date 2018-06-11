ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

E3 2018: Everything exciting coming to Microsoft Xbox

Microsoft has announced a plethora of games at E3 2018.

By:

Related Articles

    Microsoft took the center stage at E3 to announce the major titles that are coming to Xbox this year. The event saw a lot announcement, from a new Halo, Kingdom Hearts III, Fallout 76 to multiple Gears of War games. If you couldn't take out the time to catch the show live, here's what Microsoft announced for Xbox at the event.

    E3 2018: Everything exciting coming to Microsoft Xbox

    Fallout 76

    This is definitely one of the biggest announcements at E3. The game was earlier tipped to appear at the event. Microsoft has now given everyone a better picture of what the post-apocalyptic game is actually about. It's set in West Virginia, and is four times bigger than Fallout 4. It's still unclear what a player can do in the wasteland. The latest game is an online game with a focus on building settlements.

    Halo Infinite

    Yes, it's true: we will soon have a new Halo game. Though there isn't much known about the game, by the trailer we can be sure that the game is coming on the Xbox and Windows 10. Microsoft teased Halo Infinite with a brief trailer.

    Forza Horizon

    It's yet another year, and we have a new Forza announcement. Microsoft unveiled the latest release in the renowned racing series with Forza Horizon 4, which moves to a British landscape, but retains Forza's recreated racing cars.

    The Division 2

    It's was already known that The Division 2 is in the making, but now Ubisoft finally took the wraps off the online survival shooter. The sequal looks equally intense as the original, but has now moved to Washington DC from New York. the game will hit the shelves on March 15th next year.

    Devil May Cry 5

    It's been a decade since Devil May Cry 4 is getting a sequel. Series director Hideaki Itsuno is returning to helm Devil May Cry 5, and judging by the trailer, it looks as crazy as one would expect.

    Just Cause 4

    This was another exciting announcement for the gaming enthusiasts. Just Cause 4 is in the works, and it seems chaotic as it has ever been. Square Enix revealed the game with an intense trailer, one filled with a massive open world to demolish.

    Cyberpunk 2077

    It's been long since we've heard about the Cyberpunk 2077, but at E3 the CD Projekt released a new trailer of the game. Though, there isn't much known about how the game would shape, the trailer sure has the potential to cause a stir.

    Jump Force

    This one is a special offering for the anime lovers. The new game from Bandai Namco brings together the mightiest heroes from worlds like Dragonball and Death Note into one brawler. The game will see the light of day next year, so stay tuned.

    Gears 5

    Gears of War is emerging in a big way. Microsoft revealed the trailer of Gears 5 alongside a mobile game and a strategy game for PC. But before you get too excited, the games won't hit the shelves until next year.

    Kingdom Hearts III

    Square Enix finally gave a release date for its Disney-meets-Final Fantasy role-playing game. At Microsoft's keynote, we got a clear view of what the game is about. The company released the trailer at the event, raising everyone's hopes.

    Read More About: E3 2018 microsoft xbox gaming news
    Story first published: Monday, June 11, 2018, 17:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue