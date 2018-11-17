Microsoft might launch an affordable version of the Xbox One for just Rs 14,000: Report

Microsoft's Xbox gaming console series is known to offer high-end features at reasonable pricing compared to the other professional/modern gaming console. And now, according to a report, the company is all set to launch a new iteration of Xbox One, which will be priced much lower than the standard Xbox One.

The Xbox One S currently retails in India for Rs 22,500, and the company is all set to launch an Xbox One without a Blueray player. Microsoft will only skim the Blueray player, and the remaining features and capabilities will be similar to the standard Xbox One. If reports are to be believed then, then the Xbox One without a Blueray player will be unveiled at the E3 2019.

With the removal of optical drive (Blueray player), the company will be able to manufacture the Xbox One at a much cheaper price. Ex: The standard Xbox One retails in the US for $299 (Rs 21,000), with the removal of the Blueray player, the company will be able to offer the Xbox One for just $199 (Rs 14,000), that a full-fledged modern gaming console.

What about already purchased physical games?

Microsoft has come up with an interesting project, where users will be able to replace their existing physical Bluray games to an online license via Microsoft stores and Authorised Resellers with a project name "Disc to Digital". Using the license, users can download the game on the Xbox console.

Do note that, the company is also working on the next generation gaming console named Scarlett, which is expected to go live in 2020. If the non-Blueray version of the Xbox One gets a positive response, then the company might launch the next generation Xbox gaming console without the Blueray player or an optical disc reader.

However, as of now, there is no information about the launch of the most affordable Xbox One gaming console in India what so ever.

Via