Microsoft-Razer partnership will soon bring Keyboard and mouse support for Xbox

Most of us would agree to the fact that playing a game using a gaming console makes it a whole new experience of gaming. However, there are some games available in the market which works best with the keyboards and mouse. The stability and a balanced framerate are among those reasons which make the gamers stick to the gaming consoles and dedicated controllers for an ultimate gaming experience. Until now there was no possible way of connecting a keyboard or mouse with the gaming consoles, however, it seems like this is going to change and the users will be able to play games with the Keyboard and mouse controls on a gaming console.

According to some reports from the Windows Central, Microsoft may collaborate with Razer, which is amongst one of the best gaming peripherals business in order to achieve this. The report also suggests that Microsoft had some plans to bring mouse support for its gaming console Xbox with the April update. The report also mentioned some documents which included a presentation in which the company has showcased a couch-friendly Razer Turret keyboard and mouse peripheral in collaboration with Razer.

Further, the content in the presentation also shared some details regarding the Microsoft and Razer partnership to allow the Razer Chroma RGB lighting support directly on the Xbox during a gameplay, describing how it functions in PC versions of some major games.

The other benefit of using the keyboard and mouse with an Xbox One gaming console is that the console will support only one pair. However, the console, on the other hand, has support for up to eight controllers at a time.

The company believes that with the support of keyboard and mouse on the gaming console the game players will get an advantage over the normal controller users. Further, it would be entirely up to the developers on how they would like to use the mouse and keyboard support. This implies that the mouse and keyboard can be detected and a developer can further lock some players to some specific playlists that are based on the developer's input for maintaining a balance between the players which suggests that should be a separate matchmaking ques for all kinds of players.

Microsoft will also be introducing a new API that can be utilized by the developers to detect (potentially block) mouse and keyboards which mimics the controller inputs wrongly. Thus, all the mouse and keyboards which are supported by Windows 10 out-of-the-box will work with the Xbox One.