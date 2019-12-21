Zynga Hack Exposed Data Of Nearly 173 Million Users: Report News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Gaming platform Zynga that has popular games like Words With Friends had witnessed a data leak back in September. A hacker had claimed to have stolen personal details of nearly 218 million players of Words With Friends and claims that those who had downloaded the game before September 2 were affected by the breach.

Zynga Hack Affected 173 Million Users

Now, a fresh report has surfaced that says at least 173 million Zynga users were affected by the hack, which seems to have affected both Android and iOS. The Zynga hack makes it to the 10th largest data breach of personal information like user name, id, age, location access, and more on the internet.

A report from Have I Been Pwned says that the Zynga hack in September exposed as many as 173 million unique email addresses. Usernames, passwords, and other data were stolen were stored as salted SHA-1 hashes. Some of the other games from Zynga include FarmVille and OMGPOP.

When the hack was initially detected, Zynga had confirmed the security breach. The gaming platform had confirmed that login information of a few users who used Draw Something and Words With Friends apps had been accessed. However, Zynga didn't announce how many players were affected by the data breach but had directly emailed the users affected by the hack.

Moreover, the gaming company announced that the hack didn't breach the financial information of the users. But the latest report reveals that the Zynga hacker can easily be connected to some other major data breaches. And most of these breaches involve personal data of billions of users across a wide range of online platforms.

Users who play Words With Friends, Draw Something, and other Zynga games are advised to change their passwords immediately. With the increasing number of data breaches, hackers can easily access plenty of information from smartphones. Although there are claims of no financial threat, it's hard to be certain.

