ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Zynga Hack Exposed Data Of Nearly 173 Million Users: Report

    By
    |

    Gaming platform Zynga that has popular games like Words With Friends had witnessed a data leak back in September. A hacker had claimed to have stolen personal details of nearly 218 million players of Words With Friends and claims that those who had downloaded the game before September 2 were affected by the breach.

    Zynga Hack Exposed Data Of Nearly 173 Million Users: Report

     

    Zynga Hack Affected 173 Million Users

    Now, a fresh report has surfaced that says at least 173 million Zynga users were affected by the hack, which seems to have affected both Android and iOS. The Zynga hack makes it to the 10th largest data breach of personal information like user name, id, age, location access, and more on the internet.

    A report from Have I Been Pwned says that the Zynga hack in September exposed as many as 173 million unique email addresses. Usernames, passwords, and other data were stolen were stored as salted SHA-1 hashes. Some of the other games from Zynga include FarmVille and OMGPOP.

    When the hack was initially detected, Zynga had confirmed the security breach. The gaming platform had confirmed that login information of a few users who used Draw Something and Words With Friends apps had been accessed. However, Zynga didn't announce how many players were affected by the data breach but had directly emailed the users affected by the hack.

    Moreover, the gaming company announced that the hack didn't breach the financial information of the users. But the latest report reveals that the Zynga hacker can easily be connected to some other major data breaches. And most of these breaches involve personal data of billions of users across a wide range of online platforms.

    Users who play Words With Friends, Draw Something, and other Zynga games are advised to change their passwords immediately. With the increasing number of data breaches, hackers can easily access plenty of information from smartphones. Although there are claims of no financial threat, it's hard to be certain.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news gaming zynga
    Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 15:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue