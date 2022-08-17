Just In
Stray Review: Join The Adventures Of A Cat
While I have been an avid PC gamer for a while, this is the very first time that I am reviewing a video game. The game has been developed by BlueTwelve Studio, published by Annapurna Interactive, Iam8bit Inc, and is available on PC, Xbox, and Playstation. I have been playing the video game "Stray" for more than a week, and here is the full review of this latest multi-platform video game.
Test Bench Specs
I played the game on the latest on the new Alienware x15 R2, powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU. The latest premium gaming laptop from Dell is more than equipped to handle Stray at the highest graphics settings, and the laptop offered a performance of over 200fps at 1080p resolution.
Again, make sure to set the max frame rate settings to uncapped to get over 60fps gameplay, especially if you are playing on a high-end laptop like the Alienware x12 R2, which comes with a 360Hz display.
A Fun To Play Game
Unlike most modern AAA adventure games, which will have a very complicated storyline and various difficulty modes, Stray takes a different approach. This game is fun to play with a fixed difficulty level. However, you might have to think out-of-the-box to clear some hurdles.
The game has a simple storyline, where a lost cat is trying to go back to its base. While doing so, it has to face a lot of obstacles, jump across the buildings, sewage pipes, and it even has to carry some buckets, eat food, and drink water just like a real cat.
If you feel stuck in any of the levels, then you can always go to YouTube and look at some of the walkthroughs and I myself have done that a few times while playing the game. I also liked the overall dark neo kind of theme on this game and even the music will also make you feel more involved in the actual gameplay.
One Game For Everyone
While most modern games are now rated for PG 16, Stray is probably one of the few games that anyone can play. It is a fun game with witty elements, and it does make you laugh and giggle while completing some of the missions.
Verdict: Adventure Game With A Twist
When I say Stray is an adventure game, it is not a typical modern adventure game, as this one has a simple storyline and linear progress. It is a short game that has around four hours of playable content. Overall, it's a must-play game for those who want something refreshing and unique.
