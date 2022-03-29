Alienware X15 R2 And X17 R2 With 12th Gen Intel CPU Now Available In India News oi-Vivek

The new Alienware X15 R2 and the Alienware X17 R2 have been refreshed in India, and these high-end gaming laptops now come with the 12th Gen Intel Core CPU along with the latest NVIDIA graphics card. These are the top-tier gaming machines from Dell with high-end hardware and a unique cooling system.

The Alienware X15 R2 and the X17 R2 are the latest flagship gaming laptops from the company. These laptops are now available with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H or the Intel Core i9-12900HK CPU. In terms of graphics, these laptops are equipped with up to RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU, which is currently the most powerful laptop GPU.

As a part of the CPU upgrade, these laptops also now offer DDR5 RAM. The company has confirmed that you can further upgrade DDR5 RAM to a higher memory variant on the Alienware X17 R2. To cool the powerful internals, the Alienware X15 R2 and the X17 R2 are equipped with Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology.

Another key highlight of the Alienware X17 R2 is the fact that it comes with the CHERRY MX keyboard, which is an ultra-low profile keyboard made using German stainless-steel mechanical components. The Alienware X15 R2 and the X17 R2 are now available in Lunar Light color.

Both laptops have a dual-tone finish and also have a quad-fan design, which should offer plenty of cooling for the powerful CPU and GPU. While the Alienware X17 R2 comes with a 1080p display with a 360Hz refresh rate, the Alienware X15 R2 is available with either a 1080p display with a 360Hz refresh rate or a 1440p display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Alienware X15 R2 and X17 R2 Pricing And Availability

The Alienware X15 R2's base model with the Intel Core i7-12700H costs Rs. 2,49,990. Similarly, the Alienware X17 R2's base model retails for Rs. 2,99,990. For the asking price, these laptop offers best-in-class performance, and these are also some of the few premium-looking laptops in the country.

Both models will be available for purchase on Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com large format retail, and multi-brand outlets starting today. The major difference between the first-gen and the second-gen Alienware X series gaming laptop is the processor and DDR5 memory support.

