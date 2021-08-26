Alienware X Series And Dell G Series Gaming Laptops Launched In India: Price Starts At Rs. 82,990 News oi-Vivek

Dell has officially launched four new gaming laptops in India. The Alienware X series 15 and the Alienware X series 17 are the latest premium high-performance gaming laptops. Similarly, the Dell G15 with either Intel/AMD CPU with an NVIDIA GPU is an affordable gaming laptop.

Alienware X17 R1, Alienware X15 R1

The Alienware X15 R1 and the Alienware X17 R1 come in a thin form factor and a dual-tone design. These laptops use Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology along with exclusive thermal interface material (TIM) concocted from Encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound, which should improve heat transfer.

As per the display, one can either choose a 1080p screen with up to a 360Hz refresh rate or choose a high-resolution QHD panel. The laptops also offer a web camera with an IR sensor to assist Windows Hello powered face unlock.

These laptops come with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and up to RTX 3080 Mobile GPU. On the 17-inch model, there is an option to get a mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX keys with 3.5mm of key travel. The Alienware X17 R1 is one of the first laptops in the world to ship with a fully mechanical keyboard.

The base variant of the Alienware X15 R1 retails for Rs. 2,40,990 while the Alienware X17 R1 costs Rs. 2,90,990. Both models will be available in India from September 3 via Dell.com.

Dell G15 Features

The new Dell G15 comes with an improved thermal design with copper pipes and four vents. The laptop is powered by either an 11th Gen Tiger Lake H35 CPU or the AMD Ryzen CPU. As per the graphics, one can get up to RTX 3060 graphics.

The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz refresh rate screen with Nahimic 3D Audio and "Game Shift" macro G key to load game-ready settings and to improve the gaming experience. The new G15 comes in Dark Shadow Grey, Specter Green with speckles, and Phantom Grey color options.

The base model of the Dell G15 with AMD CPU costs Rs. 82,990 while the Intel version costs Rs. 94,990. Both variants will be available via Dell.com from September 23, 2021.

Dell XPS 15, Dell XPS 17 Features

The Dell XPS 15 and the XPS 17 comes with an InfinityEdge Display with a higher screen-to-body ratio. These laptops can be configured to offer 4K resolution which also offers additional features like 100% Adobe RGB and 94% DCIP 3 with a peak brightness of up to 500nits.

As per the performance, these thin-and-light laptops can be configured with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9H processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics on the XPS 15 while the XPS 17 can be equipped with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9K and RTX 3060 graphics.

All models of the Dell XPS 15 and the Dell XPS 17 will be available from September 3 via Dell.com. The base model of the Dell XPS 15 costs Rs. 2,23,990 while the Dell XPS 17 costs Rs. 2,64,490.

