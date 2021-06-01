Computex 2021: Alienware Series X15, Series X17 Officially Launched

New Laptop Cooling Technology

The Alienware Series X15 and the Series X17 are designed to offer sustained peak performance with exclusive patented technologies. These are also the first set of laptops in the world that uses Encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal as thermal interface material (TIM). When compared to a laptop with conventional TIM, the Alienware Series X15 and X17 offers up to 25 percent improvement in thermal resistance.

On top of that, these gaming laptops utilize HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation technology, which offers extended performance while gaming continuously. Next, these are also the first set of laptops to feature a quad fan design, which ensures keep the machine cool even with heavy workloads. Not just that, Dell is also using a patented fan-controlled technology, which uses AI to control each fan, which improves both performance and efficiency.

Thin, Light, And Powerful Gaming Laptops

The Alienware Series X15 and the Series X17 are some of the lightest high-performance gaming laptops, where, the 15-inch model is just 15.9mm thick, while the 17-inch model is 20.9mm thicker. According to the company, the Alienware Series X is the most powerful gaming laptop in the world in the sub 16mm category.

Alienware Series X15, Alienware Series X17 Specifications

As the name suggests, the Alienware Series X15 is a 15-inch laptop, which comes with a 1080p 360fps display or a 60Hz display with 4K resolution. Similarly, the Series X17 is a 17-inch display with similar screen options. In each case, the 4K model is HDR400 certified, which ensures that the laptop can maintain a sustained brightness of 400nits while consuming HDR content.

These laptops are powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core H series processor with NVIDIA RTX 30 series GPUs. The GPU on the Alienware Series X17 comes with a TGP of 165W, while the TGP on the Series X15 is limited to 100W. Hence, the Series X17 is a far more powerful machine when compared to its 15-inch counterpart.

On the bigger Series X17 model, there is an option to get a CHERRY MX mechanical keyboard with a 3.5mm key-travel. The Series X15 has over 90 micro RGB LEDs across the device, while the Series X17 has over 100 micro RGB LEDs, which allows customizing the laptop via Alienware Command Center.

Both models now ship with a new Alienware-branded 240W power adapter, which should provide enough headroom even for the high-end model. Lastly, both products come with sustainable packaging, which is made using 92 percent recycled material.

Pricing And Availability

The base models of the Alienware Series X15 and the Series X17 costs $1,999 and $2,099, respectively. Both models will go on sale from June 1st in select markets in limited quantity. The entire catalog of Alienware Series X laptops will be available from June 15. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or availability of these devices in India.