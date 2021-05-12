Alienware Series X Gaming Laptop Teased Alongside Alienware m15 R6, Dell G15 News oi-Vivek

Dell has launched two new gaming laptops, one being the high-performance Alienware m15 R6 while the other being the Dell G15, which is an affordable gaming laptop. Both models feature the latest 11th Gen H series CPU and RTX 30 series GPU from Intel and NVIDIA, respectively. Here is a bit more information on the latest gaming laptops from Dell.

Both laptops offer best-in-class hardware, design, and build quality, and come in various configurations. The biggest takeaway from this announcement is the upcoming Alienware Series X gaming laptops, which are expected to be the best gaming laptops in the industry with a stunning design and flagship-grade specifications.

Alienware Series X Features

Alienware Series X laptops will officially debut during summers later this year. As of now, the company has released a teaser video, which hints at some of the key features of the Alienware Series X. The company also boasts that the Alienware Series X is the thinnest gaming laptop it has ever made.

The teaser confirms that the brand has not made compromises when it comes to I/O just to make the Alienware Series X a little thinner, as it has a full-sized HDMI port, RJ45 port, dual USB-A, and dual USB Type-C ports with a microSD card slot and a mini display port.

The brand has also confirmed that the Alienware Series X is the first laptop in the world to use element 31 or Galium-Silicon as thermal interface material, which is also said to be exclusive to Alienware. It also comes with a quad-fan technology, which is also patented by (pending) Alienware, which is again not seen on any gaming laptop.

Going by the teaser, the Alienware Series X has a dual-tone finish and does look a lot like the Alienware m15 R6, but in a much compact form factor. The company has also said that the box of the Alienware Series X is made using sustainable packaging materials, similar to the XPS and Precision lineup of devices.

The Corporate Side

As much as Alienware is famous in the gaming community, Dell is also known for offering laptops and computer peripherals for regular and office users. Besides these gaming-centric devices, the brand also has announced products like a new range of OptiFlex PCs and Precision 3000 series towers with up to 11th Gen Intel processors.

The brand has also updated Latitude, Precision, and XPS portfolios with new CPUs and GPUs along with features like 3200MHz memory, Thunderbolt 4 and 5G connectivity. The new Latitude 5421 and 5521 are now made using bioplastic derived from Tall oil, making them sustainable and eco-friendly.

