CES 2021: Alienware m15, Alienware m17 R4 With RTX 30 Series GPU Announced

Dell has officially announced the next-generation high-end Alienware gaming laptops and desktops at CES 2021. These new gaming laptops from Dell offers features like 360Hz refresh rate display, RTX 3080 laptop GPU, and more.

The company has officially announced the Alienware m15, which is a high-end gaming laptop along with the Alienware m17 R4, which is also a high-end gaming laptop with the best possible technology to improve the gaming experience.

Alienware m15, Alienware m17 R4 Specifications

The Alienware m15 and the m17 R4 are powered by the RTX 30 series laptop GPU with 12-phase graphics voltage regulation technology. The laptop can support up to 4TB of storage, and it also supports 2933MHz fast memory.

Both laptops use vapor chamber technology, whereas the m17 R4 comes with the new and improved Alienware Cryo-TechTM cooling tech, designed especially for that model. As per the display, the Alienware m17 R4 comes with an optional 360Hz refresh rate screen with FHD resolution.

Both laptops will be available in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colors matte finish front panel. And both devices also support HDMI 2.1 and can be paired with a large screen TV with a 4K 120Hz refresh rate.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Desktop Specifications

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 is a desktop gaming PC, powered by the Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. When it comes to GPU, one can choose between the RTX 30 series or the AMD RadeonTM RX 6800 XT.

The PC can support up to 128GB Dual Channel HyperX FURY DDR4 RAM, which is twice as much as the previous generation Aurora PC. The computer uses vapor chamber technology to offer optimal performance. Just like the laptops, the Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 will also be available in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colors.

Pricing And Availability

The Alienware m15 will be available with a starting price of $2,149.99 in the US from January 26. Similarly, the Alienware m17 R4 also costs $2,149.99 USD for the base model and will be available from the same day as the m15. Lastly, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 will be available from January 13 for $1,079.99 USD for the base model.

