Just In
- 44 min ago CES 2021: Asus Launches New ROG Laptops With AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs And RTX 30 Series GPUs
-
- 1 hr ago Oppo A93 5G Specifications, Pricing Revealed Via China Telecom Listing; Launch Expected Soon
- 1 hr ago Happy Lohri 2021: How to Create and Send Lohri WhatsApp Stickers on Your Mobile(Android/iOS) Devices
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus Band Goes On Sale Today For Rs. 2,499: Should You Buy?
Don't Miss
- Movies Shilpa Shetty Pens A Note To Herself: Don't Be So Hard On Yourself; You Are Doing Okay
- Sports India vs Australia: It's still not advantage Australia, believes Nathan Lyon
- Lifestyle Why Am I Always Tired? Common Reasons Why You Feel Tired All The Time
- News Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi Adityanath's govt for having negligent attitude towards women
- Finance Mohali: Rapid Development Transforming City As Next Commercial Hub
- Automobiles Renault Car Discounts & New Year Offers Announced For January 2021 On Kwid, Triber & Duster
- Education RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 Phase-2, Check Direct Link
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Karnataka In January 2021
CES 2021: Alienware m15, Alienware m17 R4 With RTX 30 Series GPU Announced
Dell has officially announced the next-generation high-end Alienware gaming laptops and desktops at CES 2021. These new gaming laptops from Dell offers features like 360Hz refresh rate display, RTX 3080 laptop GPU, and more.
The company has officially announced the Alienware m15, which is a high-end gaming laptop along with the Alienware m17 R4, which is also a high-end gaming laptop with the best possible technology to improve the gaming experience.
Alienware m15, Alienware m17 R4 Specifications
The Alienware m15 and the m17 R4 are powered by the RTX 30 series laptop GPU with 12-phase graphics voltage regulation technology. The laptop can support up to 4TB of storage, and it also supports 2933MHz fast memory.
Both laptops use vapor chamber technology, whereas the m17 R4 comes with the new and improved Alienware Cryo-TechTM cooling tech, designed especially for that model. As per the display, the Alienware m17 R4 comes with an optional 360Hz refresh rate screen with FHD resolution.
Both laptops will be available in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colors matte finish front panel. And both devices also support HDMI 2.1 and can be paired with a large screen TV with a 4K 120Hz refresh rate.
Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Desktop Specifications
Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 is a desktop gaming PC, powered by the Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. When it comes to GPU, one can choose between the RTX 30 series or the AMD RadeonTM RX 6800 XT.
The PC can support up to 128GB Dual Channel HyperX FURY DDR4 RAM, which is twice as much as the previous generation Aurora PC. The computer uses vapor chamber technology to offer optimal performance. Just like the laptops, the Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 will also be available in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colors.
Pricing And Availability
The Alienware m15 will be available with a starting price of $2,149.99 in the US from January 26. Similarly, the Alienware m17 R4 also costs $2,149.99 USD for the base model and will be available from the same day as the m15. Lastly, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 will be available from January 13 for $1,079.99 USD for the base model.
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
14,500
-
22,000
-
29,370
-
20,556
-
15,862
-
43,065
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150
-
45,025