Alienware X Series Vs Alienware M Series: What's The Difference? Features oi-Vivek

Dell recently launched its most powerful gaming laptops -- the Alienware x17 R1 and the Alienware x15 R1. These laptops are powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU with up to RTX 3080 Mobile GPU. Along with the Alienware X series, Dell will continue to sell the Alienware M series of gaming laptops too.

If you are looking for a new gaming laptop, especially something from the Alienware series, then which one should you pick? Here are the biggest differences between the Alienware X Series and the Alienware M Series gaming laptops.

Alienware X Series Are Slimmer And More Powerful

The Alienware x15 R1 and the Alienware x17 R1 are the slimmest gaming laptops under the 15-inch and 17-inch categories from Dell. Hence, they are thinner and lighter than the Alienware M series of gaming laptops. On top of that, these are also the first set of laptops that uses Encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound as the thermal interface material.

Next, the Alienware X Series of laptops are equipped with four fans for optimal cooling. In comparison, the Alienware M series just has two fans like most of the other gaming laptops in the market.

Alienware X Series Has Mechanical Keyboard

The Alienware X17 R1 is one of the first laptops in the world to use Cherry MX mechanical keys which offers up to 3.5mm of key travel. Do note that, this is an optional choice, and there is also a model with a regular Alienware keyboard, which will be slightly affordable.

Pricing Difference

Last but not least pricing, you can buy the base model of the Alienware m15 R6 for as low as 1,59,990, and the price goes up to Rs. 2,39,990 for the top-tier model with the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and RTX 3080 GPU. However, the base model of the Alienware x15 R1 costs Rs. 2,40,990, whereas the entry-level model of the Alienware x17 R1 costs Rs. 2,90,990.

This clearly indicates that the base model of the Alienware X series is more expensive than the top-tier model of the Alienware M series. The difference in the price is definitely worth it, considering the features packed by the Alienware x15 R1 and the Alienware x17 R1.

