Tencent Games launches Call of Duty: Legends of War on Android smartphones

Call of Duty: Legends of War launched for Android smartphones. All you need to know about the game.

    Call of Duty: Legends of War has finally made it to Android devices. Tencent Games has bought the game to smartphone users after the huge success of its PUBG Mobile which was also developed by the same company. Currently, the game is available in Alpha version on Android, and the company is said to be working on the improvements of the game before its stable rollout.

    According to Tencent Games, the Call of Duty: Legends of War's Android version will come with the combination of popular maps, characters, weapons along with gears from the Call of Duty universe. Moreover, players will be able to play the Multiplayer and Zombies modes for now.

    Call of Duty: Legends of War Android version's features

    BATTLE ACROSS MULTIPLAYER AND ZOMBIES GAME MODES!

    Multiplayer - Engage in online fast-paced 5v5 PvP action with several modes including Team Deathmatch, Frontline, and more!

    Zombies - Overcome hordes of the undead in stunningly visual PvE Raids. Play Solo or Co-Op with your friends!

    TEST YOUR SKILLS IN REAL-TIME PvP MATCHES!

    Challenge players from across the globe in multiple game-types like Team Deathmatch and Frontline!

    Wage war in classic Call of Duty maps including Nuketown, Crash, & Hijacked!

    COLLECT ICONIC CALL OF DUTY HEROES & WEAPONS!

    Play as characters from the Call of Duty Universe, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare & Call of Duty: Ghosts!

    Earn Perks, Weapons, Skills, and Equipment from Supply Drops to customize your loadout to build the ultimate Soldier!

     

    INTUITIVE PICKUP AND PLAY CONTROLS!

    Revolutionary FPS touch controls built from the ground up for mobile devices.
    Fully customizable HUD and settings to play your way.

    HIGH-FIDELITY GRAPHICS ON MOBILE!

    AAA console-quality graphics with detailed visuals and stunning effects!
    Immersive 3D graphics for an epic shooter experience.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 15:15 [IST]
