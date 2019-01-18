ENGLISH

Xiaomi made Survival Game up for download on Mi App Store

Now download Xioami's latest first-person shooting game-the Survival Game. All you need to know.

By

    Xiaomi has finally made its new Android game available for download. Now you can download the Survival Game from Mi App Store for eligible Xioami devices. The size of the game measures 185MB, but if you don't have a Xiaomi smartphone then you can download the game manually and install it from here.

    Xiaomi made Survival Game up for download on Mi App Store

     

    Survival Game is a large-scale, sci-fi 3D shooting mobile game independently developed by Xiaomi Company. The game created an avant-garde battlefield based on the battle royale mode. Players need to compete with each other and be the last one standing.

    Each match starts with players flying from the spaceship onto a map area. Players could decide when and where to land on the battlefield. All resources are searched and retrieved from the map, and players can fight with their competitors at any time. The last one standing will be the winner!

    In addition to the main features of traditional shooting games, Survival Game also created distinctive gameplay content.

    Xiaomi made Survival Game up for download on Mi App Store

    The game is basically an online battle royale games and it's better not to give introduction because thanks to PUBG and Fortnite most of the people get to know what is online battle royale games. Both the games have seen a huge success last year with more than 100 million downloads.

    The game also features a science fiction world in which the player needs to battle. The game includes sci-fi characters, weapons, and vehicles. As a player, you can also fly with the help of aircraft.

     

    Earlier the game was announced for beta testing, but now the company has come with the stable version of the game.

    Source

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
