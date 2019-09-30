Amazon And Flipkart Sale: Discount On Home Theaters From Sony, Samsung, Panasonic, JBL And More

From Amazon's belt, you have offers like 10% instant discount on SBI debit card, no-cost EMI option on HDFC debit card, no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv card, exciting special launch offers, and great deals on protection plans for smartphones and other products. Whereas Flipkart provides 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card and 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI bank credit cards.

Take a look at some of these enlisted home theaters below.

Panasonic SC-HT21GW-K Stylish 65 W Bluetooth Home Theatre

The product is available at a price of Rs. 4,999 with 28% off. You can purchase the product at an EMI starting from Rs. 417 per month. It comes with wireless music streaming via Bluetooth and touch sensor control panel on top of subwoofer.

JBL BAR31 Dolby Digital with Bluetooth Soundbar

JBL BAR31 Dolby Digital with (Wireless Subwoofer & 4k Surround Sound) Bluetooth Soundbar (Black, 3.1 Channel). This product from JBL is priced at Rs. 27,999. You will get an extra 21% off on the product, and an extra Rs. 2,000 off on using ICICI bank credit cards.

Bose Companion 50 Laptop/Desktop Speaker

It is available in silver and graphite color options. The starting EMI is at Rs. 1,094 per month. You can avail the product at other EMI plans as well. You will also get an extra Rs. 3,000 off on on buying the product via prepaid transactions.

Sony SA-D40 80 W Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 4.1 Channel)

It comes at Rs. 7,799 via Flipkart. Offers on the product include extra 4% off, extra Rs. 2,000 off on Axis bank credit and debit cards, starting EMI plan at Rs. 650 per month.

Sony DAV-TZ145 Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital DVD Home Theater System

The product is available at a price tag of Rs. 10,990 via Amazon. On buying it, you will save Rs. 2,000. You will get a flat cashback of Rs. 50 on buying the product using Amazon UPI payment option.

Samsung HT-J5100K/XL 5.1 Channel Home Theatre System (Black)

Its price starts from Rs. 15,390 and you can buy it at an EMI starting from Rs. 724 per month. You will get a Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point. It comes with powerful bass and offers transcendent sound with crystal amp pro.

LG SL10YG 5.1.2-inch Dolby Atmos Sound Bar Audio System

The home theater comes at Rs. 65,990 and on buying it you can save 14,000. It features Meridian's advanced digital signal processing technology, and has chromecast buil-in.

Logitech Z906 Surround Sound Speaker System

The product can be purchased at an EMI starting from Rs. 847 per month. It comes with a handy headphone jack and offers powerful 1000 watts peak power. It also features THX certified theater-quality audio, and Infrared remote.

Philips SPA8000B/94 5.1 Channel Multimedia Speakers System (Black)

On buying the product, you can save up to Rs. 2,500 on total purchases above Rs. 50,000 using Amazon Pay ICICI credit card payment system. The starting EMI is from Rs. 435 per month for the product.