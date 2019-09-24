Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Offers: TVs You Can Buy Right Now

ENGLISH

    Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will offer some amazing deals on Smart TVs. A few of these are mentioned in the list. On buying these TVs, you will be able to avail an additional cashback, an instant discount of up to Rs. 12,000 on the exchange, delivery, and installation service free. The sale is all set to begin from September 29 which will last on October 4.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
