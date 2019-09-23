Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts On OnePlus 7, Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Oppo K3 And More

Offers include 10% instant discount on SBI debit card, no-cost EMI option on HDFC debit card, no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv card, exciting special launch offers, great deals on protection plans for smartphones and other products, exchange offers, extended warranty offers, and plenty more.

The prime members can avail all these offers quite before. Besides, you can book some newly launched devices as pre-booking status.

OnePlus 7

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

Oneplus 7 Pro

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP 117° Ultra-wide lens

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Apple iPhone XR

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP primary rear camera + 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Redmi 7

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy M10s

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display

1.6 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7884B processor

3GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Xiaomi Mi A3

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery

Oppo K3

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

5.8 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

3000 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M30

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging

Apple iPhone 6s

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1715 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

Samsung Galaxy A70

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs