Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts On OnePlus 7, Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Oppo K3 And More
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is all set to begin from September 29 which will last till October 4. During the sale, users will be getting plenty of offers on smartphones like OnePlus 7, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Oppo K3, and more. All these aforesaid devices along with a few more have been included in our list below.
Offers include 10% instant discount on SBI debit card, no-cost EMI option on HDFC debit card, no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv card, exciting special launch offers, great deals on protection plans for smartphones and other products, exchange offers, extended warranty offers, and plenty more.
The prime members can avail all these offers quite before. Besides, you can book some newly launched devices as pre-booking status.
OnePlus 7
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Oneplus 7 Pro
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP 117° Ultra-wide lens
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Apple iPhone XR
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera + 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Redmi 7
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy M10s
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display
- 1.6 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7884B processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
Xiaomi Mi A3
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery
Oppo K3
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- 16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M30
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Apple iPhone 6s
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
Samsung Galaxy A70
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging
