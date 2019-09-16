Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale To Go Live On September 29: All Offers Detailed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It's the festive season and Amazon has come up with yet another sale. Well, the Great Indian Festival Sale is all set to go live for six days starting from September 29 to October 4. As usual, the Amazon Prime members will get early access to the offers on September 28 ahead of the others.

During this sale, you will get several attractive offers and discounts across product categories. There will be an instant discount of 10% on purchases made using an SBI debit or credit card. Also, there will a range of finance options including no-cost EMI payment on Bajaj Finserv and other leading debit and credit cards, exchange offers, and more.

For the first time, there will special 'Festive Cashback Offers' for buyers. This will provide you up to Rs. 900 worth of offers just by visiting Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale event page. Check out the various offers across categories you can avail during the sale later this month.

New Product Launches

Interestingly, there will be new product launches from top brands during the sale. The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV likely to be launched this month will also go on sale during the Great Indian Festival Sale. And, the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch will also be up for grabs. Besides these, there will be products from other brands such as Samsung as well during the sale.

Latest Smartphones On Discount

There will be never-seen-before discounts on smartphones. As mentioned above, the OnePlus 7T will go on sale and there are offered expected on the OnePlus 7 Pro as well. Smartphones from different brands will be available at the lowest pricing ever and you can avail great deals on protection plans as well as accessories.

Our Take On Amazon Sale

If you are looking forward to upgrade to a new smartphone, laptop, camera, smartwatch or any other electronics, then this is the right time for you to buy one. We say so as Amazon will provide several discounts and offers during the sale period.

