OnePlus TV Notify Me Page Live On Amazon: Launch Imminent News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus is all set to bring its new product lineup including smartphones and smart TV later this month in India. The company is expected to launch the OnePlus 7T series along with the first generation of the OnePlus TV. The internet has given us a sneak peek into the renders of the OnePlus TV via various leaks. Now, a dedicated product page on Amazon has given us a clear picture of the hardware. Let's have a look:

OnePlus TV Renders Confirmed Via Amazon Listing

A 'Notify Me' page is already live on Amazon and corroborates with the previously tipped hardware. The upcoming OnePlus TV is confirmed to offer a 4K display panel paired with Dolby Vision.

This suggests the device will be capable of rendering HDR 4K videos suitable for binge-watching high-resolution shows and movies. It will be a 55-inch QLED panel and will likely be available in this size only.

The audio is set to be delivered by a total of 8 speakers and the Amazon listing notes "50W output with punch base to fill your living room". The dedicated page also suggests a modified Android TV OS version which is said to be more efficient and fast as compared to the standard version. As per the company, the primary focus is on a TV loaded with features that offer a premium user experience.

OnePlus TV Pricing And Availability:

OnePlus is yet to announce the official launch date of its smart TV and has not hinted the pricing as well. However, if the rumors are to be believed, the company might introduce the device on September 26.

As for the pricing, the TV is likely to be priced above Rs. 50.000. More will be clear as we approach the launch date. We will be keeping a close on upcoming OnePlus launches, so, stay tuned with us.

