OnePlus TV To Support Dolby Vision And Dolby Atmos
OnePlus has started teasing the specifics of its upcoming product -- the OnePlus TV. The company confirmed the name of the product just a few days ago on its forum. Now, the company has officially confirmed some of the features of the upcoming product.
A television gets its reputation from the visuals and the sounds that it churns out. The latest teaser confirms that the OnePlus TV is no slouch in either department, as the smart TV will have a 55-inch QLED display with 4K resolution. Besides, the television also supports Dolby Vision standard (technology based on HDR), a feature seen only on a handful of TVs out there.
On to the audio, the teaser confirms that the OnePlus TV will come with an eight-speaker setup with a 50W sound output, which makes normal home theatres obsolete. The speaker setup on the smart TV will be powered by Dolby Atmos.
Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos; Absolute Cinema Experience
Services like Netflix carries a bunch of movies and TV shows that support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. With Dolby Vision, the scenes look more vibrant, whereas, the Dolby Atmos offers 3D surround sound experience, dramatizing the whole scene.
The company has already confirmed that the OnePlus TV will run on Android TV OS, and the company has worked on the software to further finetune it.
OnePlus TV Expected Price And Launch Date
As of now, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the launch date. However, the first smart TV from the company is likely to launch in the second half of September 2019. The OnePlus TV is expected to be priced around Rs. 60,000, which might make it a bit more expensive than the offerings from its contemporaries. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the OnePlus TV.
