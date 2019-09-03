ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus TV To Support Dolby Vision And Dolby Atmos

    By
    |

    OnePlus has started teasing the specifics of its upcoming product -- the OnePlus TV. The company confirmed the name of the product just a few days ago on its forum. Now, the company has officially confirmed some of the features of the upcoming product.

    OnePlus TV To Support Dolby Vision And Dolby Atmos

     

    A television gets its reputation from the visuals and the sounds that it churns out. The latest teaser confirms that the OnePlus TV is no slouch in either department, as the smart TV will have a 55-inch QLED display with 4K resolution. Besides, the television also supports Dolby Vision standard (technology based on HDR), a feature seen only on a handful of TVs out there.

    On to the audio, the teaser confirms that the OnePlus TV will come with an eight-speaker setup with a 50W sound output, which makes normal home theatres obsolete. The speaker setup on the smart TV will be powered by Dolby Atmos.

    OnePlus TV To Support Dolby Vision And Dolby Atmos

    Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos; Absolute Cinema Experience

    Services like Netflix carries a bunch of movies and TV shows that support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. With Dolby Vision, the scenes look more vibrant, whereas, the Dolby Atmos offers 3D surround sound experience, dramatizing the whole scene.

    The company has already confirmed that the OnePlus TV will run on Android TV OS, and the company has worked on the software to further finetune it.

    OnePlus TV Expected Price And Launch Date

    As of now, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the launch date. However, the first smart TV from the company is likely to launch in the second half of September 2019. The OnePlus TV is expected to be priced around Rs. 60,000, which might make it a bit more expensive than the offerings from its contemporaries. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the OnePlus TV.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus oneplus tv news smart tv
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 11:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue