Just In
- 31 min ago Apple And Samsung Dragged To Court Over Harmful RF Radiations
- 1 hr ago Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy A50s, Mi A3, Galaxy Note10+, Realme 5 Pro And More
- 1 hr ago NASA Astronaut Who Spent 203 Days On ISS Accused Of Identity Theft
- 1 hr ago Apple MacBook Pro Might Be Banned On Flights In India Too: Report
Don't Miss
- News In 26 hours of questioning CBI asks Chidambaram about a bank and Twitter account, Sibal tells SC
- Sports MS Dhoni spotted sporting a new look at Jaipur airport, interacts with fans - See pics
- Movies Saaho 'Baby Won't You Tell Me' Song: This Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Track Has Love Written All Over It
- Automobiles Top-Selling Bikes In India For July 2019: Hero Splendor Tops The List With 1.78 Lakh Units
- Lifestyle Is Your Partner Emotionally Abusive? 8 Signs That Say So
- Finance How To Get Income Tax Refund If There Is A Mismatch In Bank Details?
- Education NTA To Conduct JNU Entrance Test JNUET In May 2020
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
OnePlus TV Codenamed After Famous South Indian Dish Dosa
OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its much-anticipated smart TV next month in India. The company has already started teasing about the TV, and also confirmed some details through the teasers. It has been revealed that the TV will have a 55-inch OLED panel and it is said to be 4K with HDR support. Now, the latest report surfaced on the web showcases a screenshot from the Google Play Developer Console. The image suggests that the codename for the OnePlus TV is "Dosa".
The codename "Dosa" is derived from a popular south Indian dish, and we don't know why OnePlus chose this name for its upcoming TV. The report also suggests that the smart TV is expected to be powered by a MediaTek MT5670 SoC, clubbed with Mali-G51 Quad-Core graphics along with 3GB of RAM.
The screenshot of the Developer Console was posted on Twitter by @androidtv_rumor. The post suggests that the TV will arrive with a display resolution of 1920x 1080 pixels which is full HD. However, OnePlus is implementing a dynamic 4K switch mode which will switch between full HD and 4K as per the content requirement.
The report also confirmed that the OnePlus TV will run on Android 9 Pie. Earlier, the company has confirmed that the TV will feature a 55-inch QLED display. However, some reports also suggest that the company is also working on a 43-inch screen and 75-inch display version.
More info on the @OnePlus TV "OnePlus_Dosa_IN" I talked about yesterday.— Android TV Rumors (@androidtv_rumor) August 23, 2019
It's using a Mediatek MT5670 (no info found on it, so far) with a good Mali-G51 MP3 GPU. And of course, #AndroidTV 9.
ATV only allows 1080p for the TV menus, don't worry TV is 4K for compatible content. pic.twitter.com/RuS8TgYBJF
Do note that this is based on reports and rumors and the company has not confirmed all of it. We recommend you to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch. The company has suggested a launch in September let's see what OnePlus is going to bring to the table.
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
26,999
-
39,999
-
49,052
-
99,999
-
48,999
-
17,990
-
11,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,996
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,085
-
32,459
-
7,999
-
23,999
-
15,999
-
19,999
-
18,500
-
38,555
-
9,999
-
1,000
-
900