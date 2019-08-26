ENGLISH

    OnePlus TV Codenamed After Famous South Indian Dish Dosa

    OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its much-anticipated smart TV next month in India. The company has already started teasing about the TV, and also confirmed some details through the teasers. It has been revealed that the TV will have a 55-inch OLED panel and it is said to be 4K with HDR support. Now, the latest report surfaced on the web showcases a screenshot from the Google Play Developer Console. The image suggests that the codename for the OnePlus TV is "Dosa".

    The codename "Dosa" is derived from a popular south Indian dish, and we don't know why OnePlus chose this name for its upcoming TV. The report also suggests that the smart TV is expected to be powered by a MediaTek MT5670 SoC, clubbed with Mali-G51 Quad-Core graphics along with 3GB of RAM.

    The screenshot of the Developer Console was posted on Twitter by @androidtv_rumor. The post suggests that the TV will arrive with a display resolution of 1920x 1080 pixels which is full HD. However, OnePlus is implementing a dynamic 4K switch mode which will switch between full HD and 4K as per the content requirement.

    The report also confirmed that the OnePlus TV will run on Android 9 Pie. Earlier, the company has confirmed that the TV will feature a 55-inch QLED display. However, some reports also suggest that the company is also working on a 43-inch screen and 75-inch display version.

     

    Do note that this is based on reports and rumors and the company has not confirmed all of it. We recommend you to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch. The company has suggested a launch in September let's see what OnePlus is going to bring to the table.

    oneplus oneplus tv news
    Monday, August 26, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
